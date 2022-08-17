Prep Girls Golf
WN defeats Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — The West Noble Chargers improved to 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in the Northeast Corner Conference with 198-208 victory over the Eagles at Eel River Golf Course on Tuesday.
Chargers senior Mackensy Mabie was the medalist of the match with a front nine score of 45, followed one stroke behind by junior Aubrey Weigold at 46.
The top golfer for Churubusco was Emma Walters with a 48.
West Noble 198, Churubusco 208
Chargers: Mackensy Mabie 45, Aubrey Weigold 46, Tori Hamman 53, Abigail Hawn 54, Ashlyn Seigel 57, Lacy Leamon 69.
Eagles: Emma Walters 48, Zoie Tonkel 51, Lauren Strider 54, Jillian Wright 55, Isis Bohde Wright 61.
Prep Boys Soccer
Westview steamrolls Wawasee
EMMA — The defending Class 1A champions and currently ranked third Westview Warriors opened their season with a 7-0 win over Wawasee at home on Tuesday.
Five of their goals came in the first half, four of which were from junior Teague Misner, his first coming 74 seconds into the game.
Senior Brady Miller scored six minutes later, before Misner rallied off three straight, including two in the final four minutes before halftime.
Junior Ahmed Alamari and sophomore Nico Cochs scored the two goals for Westview (1-0) in the second half.
Chargers shut out by Carroll
FORT WAYNE — The West Noble Chargers lost to the Carroll Chargers in the team's first game of the 2022 season Tuesday, being shut out on the road in a 5-0 finish.
Goals for Carroll (1-1-0) were from Brayden Macy (3), Sebastian Lopez and Liam Ormiston.
The junior varsity team also lost to Carroll by a score of 5-0.
Prep Girls Soccer
Railroaders drop opener to Dwenger
GARRETT — The Garrett girls soccer team lost their season opener at home to Bishop Dwenger on Tuesday 9-0.
The Saints had six different players score, including senior Megan Guzhnay, who led the team with three goals, followed by freshman Sami Aselage with two.
Dwenger transfer, senior Maddy Schenkel, had nine saves in goal for Garrett (0-1).
Prep Boys Tennis
Barons win at Lakeland
LAGRANGE — DeKalb got its second straight win to start the season, defeating Lakeland 4-1 Tuesday.
Owen Holwerda and Wyatt Derrow won at the top two singles spots for the Barons. The doubles teams of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel, and Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey also were victorious.
Lakeland's Isaac Larimer won at three singles.
DeKalb took the junior varsity match 7-2. Luke Seiler, Logan Hartsough, Kayden Palumbo, Ethan Curry, Jax Smith, Tommy Swift and Nolan Snyder won singles matches for the Barons.
Jack Miller won a singles match for Lakeland.
DeKalb 4, Lakeland 1
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (DK) def. Wyatt Priestley 6-1, 6-0. 2. Wyatt Derrow (DK) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-4, 6-2. 3. Isaac Larimer (LL) def. Matt Beckmann 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (DK_ def. Tyler Yoder-Brayden Miles 6-0, 6-1. 2. Grant Stuckey-Grant Fetter (DK) def. Ethan Rasbaugh-Xia Leu 6-1, 6-4.
'Busco loses to Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY – The Churubusco boys tennis team lost their opener against Columbia City on the road Tuesday by a score of 5-0.
Due to Churubusco only having four players on their roster, the Eagles forfeited No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Columbia City 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Mason Young lost 6-1, 6-2. 2. Henry Caulk lost 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Mason Jacks & Gage Crick lost 6-2, 6-1.
Goshen sweeps Chargers
GOSHEN — The Redhawks defeated West Noble 5-0 Tuesday in the Chargers' first match of the season in a non-conference tilt at Goshen Middle School.
The Chargers (0-1) are back in action tonight when they host Columbia City.
Goshen 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Nate Shaw 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). 2. Isaac Stahly (G) def. Nevin Phares 6-3, 6-0. 3. Moses Kratzer (G) def. Luke Schermerhorn 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Blaine Miller/Myles Mclaughlin (G) def. Miguel Mayorga 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kyan Miller/Joel Byler (G) def. Erik Mendoza/Konner Duesler 6-0, 6-0.
Prep Volleyball
Heights sweeps Railroaders
GARRETT — In what was the first match of the season for both teams, Prairie Heights made quick work of Northeast Corner Conference foe Garrett, winning in a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-20, 26-24) on the road to improve to 1-0 in the conference and get Brittany Eash her first win as Panthers coach.
Junior Kyana Martinez led the Railroaders in kills (5) and aces (2), while totaling 10 digs, five assists and two blocks.
Junior Kelsey Bergman (3 kills) led the team in blocks with five while classmate Rebecca Yarian (3 kills, 2 blocks) led Garrett (0-1, 0-1 NECC) in assists with six and senior Kinleigh Smith had a team-high 15 digs.
All three Cougars teams victorious
ALBION — The Central Noble varsity and junior varsity teams picked up victories over Lakewood Park in their home opener Tuesday night.
The varsity team battled from a set down to win in five sets (16-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15, 15-13) over the Panthers while the junior varsity squad won in straight sets (25-18, 25-14).
In the varsity contest, junior Kelsee Lutz led the Cougars (1-1) with six kills, followed by senior Aunna Jackson and sophomore Ella Zolman with four each. senior Kyndal Pease had 18 digs while sophomore Kennedy Vice recorded 18 assists.
Ace leaders were senior Madison Vice and junior Haddi Hile with three each and junior Lydia Replogle led the team with two blocks.
The Cougars C Team also won in straight sets over Columbia City on Tuesday.
Lakers lose 5-set thriller
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost their season opener to Northridge on Tuesday in five sets to drop to 0-1 for the season.
The Lakers held a 2-1 lead after three sets before the Raiders took them the distance and outlasted them to win 3-2 (23-25, 26-24, 26-28, 25-19, 15-9).
Leaders for Lakeland were junior Kaitlyn Keck (11 kills, 15 digs), senior Peyton Hartsough (6 kills, 20 digs), senior Lauren Leu (8 kills, 2 blocks), sophomore Adelyn Dininny (2 kills, 3 aces, 15 digs) and senior Justice Haston (13 digs, 16 assists).
Churubusco loses to Adams Central in four
CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco volleyball team (0-2) fell to Adams Central 3-1 (19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22) at home Tuesday night.
Leading the Flying Jets were senior Makenna Schwartz (11 kills), sophomore Mati Henry (33 assists, 6 aces) and senior Brianna Cook (28 digs).
The Flying Jets also won the junior varsity game 2-1 (13-25, 25-18, 15-12).
West Noble swept by Goshen
GOSHEN — The Chargers traveled to face Goshen on Monday, falling in straight sets (13-25, 14-25, 23-25) to fall to 0-2 on the season.
Leading stat-getters were Alexis Deel (4 kills), Jada Nelson (15 digs), Emily Thompson (12 assists and 3 aces), Laci Roy (3 aces) and Alayna DeLong (2 blocks).
