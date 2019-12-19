Charger girls
drop Whitko
SOUTH WHITLEY — West Noble’s girls basketball team defeated Whitko 43-20 in a non-conference game Tuesday evening.
The Chargers led 21-11 at halftime, then outscored the Wildcats 19-2 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Lilly Mast had 13 points to lead West Noble (6-5). Taytlynn Forrer had 10 points and Erin Shoemaker added seven.
The Chargers also had five points from Jazmyn Smith, four from Nichelle Phares, three from Tori Franklin and the first varsity point of Olivia Yates’ prep basketball career.
West Noble will host Central Noble and start a varsity doubleheader Friday at 6 p.m. Whitko is 1-8.
Chargers compete
at Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — West Noble went 1-4 at the Northridge Super Duals on Saturday.
The Chargers’ lone win came against Concord in a 48-34 victory. They lost to Homestead 47-30, Snider 44-30, Northridge 69-12 and NorthWood 63-18.
Churubusco boys
get past West Noble
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco fought off West Noble in a 62-58 Northeast Corner Conference victory on Saturday night.
Jackson Paul had 28 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Eagles (2-2, 2-0 NECC). Hunter Perlich had 17 points and seven rebounds. Tim Knepple added eight points.
The Chargers are 2-3, 0-1.
Chargers top Concord
DUNLAP — Senior Joel Mast scored 26 points to lead West Noble to a 46-34 victory over Concord Dec. 11 at McCuen Gym.
Mast had 10 points in the first quarter to help the Chargers take a 14-11 lead into the second stanza. He had nine points in the fourth quarter to help West Noble pull away.
Josh Gross added six points for the Chargers (2-2). Payton Fish had 12 points for the Minutemen (0-4).
