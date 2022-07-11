West Noble graduate and former Chargers basketball standout Jazmyn Smith signed in March to continue her academic and basketball careers at Kankakee Community College in Illinois.
Kankakee Community College is located in Kankakee, Illinois, with an enrollment of around 2,500 students. Its athletic teams are known as the Cavaliers and they compete in Region 4 of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
The two-time KPC Media All-Area first teamer and one-time honorable mention recipient averaged 17.1 points per game in 18 games to lead the Northeast Corner Conference, also leading the Chargers in rebounding (6.8 per game) and three-point percentage at 43%.
She scored a season high 32 points in a game against Whitko and finished fourth in the NECC with five double-doubles, despite battling through injuries during the season.
During sectional play, Smith scored a combined 41 points against Lakeland and Tippecanoe Valley to help the 7-18 Chargers to an improbable championship, their first since Smith helped win it as a freshman.
Smith is looking forward to the family atmosphere that second-year head coach Casey Meister is establishing at Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.