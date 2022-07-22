LIGONIER — West Noble American Legion Post 243 has agreed to sponsor street stocks driver Jeremy Hamilton and his No. 12 car for the remainder of his racing season at New Paris Speedway.
Hamilton, a 44-year-old and 30-year racing veteran from Minnie, Kentucky, said that the $500 sponsorship has a special meaning for him, as his grandfather is a veteran having served during the Korean War, as well as his uncle having served and a couple of cousins currently serving.
“It means a whole lot for them to help us on the car, sponsoring tires, fuel and all that stuff to help us keep going each week,” Hamilton said. “To be sponsored by those guys, if it wasn’t for what they sacrificed, we wouldn’t be doing what we do today.”
Nathan Denton, finance manager for Post 243, said that one of the reasons they chose to sponsor Hamilton’s car was to get their name out to the community.
“The Millersburg American Legion just closed down and we’re just trying to let people know that we’re an active legion and that if anyone is interested in joining, they can,” Denton said.
The idea for Hamilton’s sponsorship was first brought to the Legion’s attention by Brad Bohanon, adjutant officer for Post 243 and self-proclaimed hype man for Jeremy.
“I’ve known Jeremy for about two years,” Bohanon said. “I’m normally there for good moral support and cheer him on at his races. He’s a real stand up guy and the kind of guy that, in his position, he can afford some of the stuff but there’s no way he can afford to do everything on that car through a whole racing season. That’s how a lot of those guys do it, pulling in with a team of a group of friends and family that help out. That’s chasing the dream.”
The car’s new look with its sponsor decal on the hood will debut at the track on July 30, but not before being displayed at Post 253 for the community earlier in the day.
It will be available for public viewing starting at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to look at it or get photos with it.
Later that night, the Speedway will be having Kids Night, Autograph Night and Backpack Night with gates opening at 1 p.m. and racing to begin at 6 p.m.
That same day, the Legion will also be sponsoring one of the holes at the West Noble Golf Scramble, set to begin at Maxwelton Golf Club at 1 p.m.
