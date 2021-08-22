WATERLOO — Even after shuffling the deck, East Noble’s boys tennis team came up with the winning hand.
The Knights were missing one player for the DeKalb Invitational, forcing coach Aaron Edwards to move his players around.
East Noble had two singles champions — Nolan Ogle at No. 2 and Carver Miller at No. 3 — and were in the top four at all five positions to nose out Norwell 28-26 for the team championship.
“We had a lot of boys in new situations,” Edwards said. “We’re missing one of our best players today. We had some doubles partnerships that never played together before. We’ve got somebody playing singles who hasn’t played singles. We’ve got people in different spots they’re not used to.
“Everybody competed. Everybody played very well. I’m grateful to see us walk away with the trophy.”
The tournament was played in searing heat, which had the players constantly toweling off and drinking fluids. Fans stayed beneath umbrellas or huddled in the shade of the pine trees on the west end of the courts, trying to escape the vicious sun.
“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Edwards said. “You have to have the right kind of mindset. It’s a long day, it’s a hot day, everybody’s tired.
“You’ve still got to the little things right late in matches. I saw especially from the singles guys very good focus today.”
DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough was happy the tournament was played safely in tough conditions.
“It was tough for everybody,” Hartsough said. “I was thankful. I didn’t see anybody cramping up today. I didn’t see anybody passing out from heat exhaustion. Coaches did a great job making sure everyone was hydrated.”
DeKalb took third with 21 team points, and was strongest at the doubles spots, winning the No. 1 doubles championship with the team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel. The No. 2 doubles team of Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey took second place.
“The one dubs team was solid all day long, just dominant across the board in the first couple matches,” Hartsough said. “It was a little bit of a struggle in the final match but they came through. We look for great things from them as the season progresses.
“Overall the team did well today. I’m proud of them. We had a good opportunity to see some conference schools play, and we know what we need to do heading into the conference season in about another week.”
Ogle, normally the No. 3 singles player for the Knights, came back from a tough first set in the No. 2 singles final against Nate Shaw, who had the highest finish of the day for West Noble, fourth in the team standings with 17 points. Ogle won the second set and then the 10-point super tiebreaker to complete a 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 win.
Milller, normally a doubles player, took care of Columbia City’s Noah Finefrock 7-5, 7-5 to win the title at three singles. Vittorio Bona defeated DeKalb’s Owen Holwerda 8-1 in a pro set to take third at No. 1 singles.
West Noble’s doubles teams both won over East Noble in the third-place round. Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares won 8-2 over Brycen Ortiz and Ryan Ludwig for third place at one doubles, and Wes Shaw and J.J. Jacobs outlasted East Noble’s team of Kannon Combs and Grant Schermerhorn 8-7 (8-6) at two doubles.
Ehmke and Nagel started with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Charles Harris and Nathan Schultz of Bellmont at one doubles, then stopped Bohde and Phares of West Noble in the semifinals 6-3, 6-3. They were pushed harder in the championship, but prevailed over Winston Frauhiger and Kellen Zimmer of Norwell 6-3, 6-4.
Fetter and Stuckey won a super tiebreaker after trailing 7-2 against Shaw and Jacobs, and reached the championship match with a 10-8 victory. Norwell’s Kaden Graft and Brason Chaney took the title with a 6-4, 6-4 win.
“It’s one of our things, what Barons stand for,” Hartsough said. “B is for believe, we believe we’re going to overcome, that’s what the O is. It was fantastic for them to be able to come back.”
No. 2 singles player Krue Nagel won twice for the Barons after a first-round defeat to Ogle. He beat Norwell’s Grant Mishler 8-5 in the fifth-place match. Wyatt Derrow was sixth at three singles for the Barons.
Angola also took part in the tournament. The Hornets’ lone place finisher was No. 2 singles player Aiden Koch, who lost to Ogle in the semifinals, and then Tobey Krider of Columbia City in the third-place match 8-1.
