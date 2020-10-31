The two conference champions led the All-Northeast Corner Conference football selections, made recently by conference coaches.
Eastside dominated the Small School Division honors with 15 players on the first team. Fremont was next with four.
Fairfield had eight players named to the first team after winning the Big School Division title, with Garrett and Angola both having six.
All-NECC SmallOFFENSE
Quarterback — Laban Davis, Eastside.
Running back — Matt Firestine, Eastside; Carson Flynn, Fremont.
Wide receiver/tight end — Trey Hearld, Central Noble; Wade Miller and Gavin Wallace, Eastside.
Offensive line — Cody Melson, Prairie Heights; Isiah Fuentes, Matt Jacobs and Jackson Wicker, Eastside; Jon Armstrong, Fremont.
At large — Kameron Colclasure, Fremont.
SPECIALISTS
Kicker — Jaiden Baker, Eastside.
Punter — Sawyer Yoder, Central Noble.
DEFENSE
Defensive line — Hunter Bianski, Churubusco; Hayden Gardner and Phoenix Smyth, Eastside; R.J. Dilbone, Fremont.
Linebacker — Will Hoover, Central Noble; Lane Cleckner and Kyler Bibbee, Eastside; Brayton Gordon, Churubusco.
Defensive back — Nick Nondorf, Churubusco; Lane Burns and Carson Jacobs, Eastside.
At large — Dax Holman, Eastside.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jarrett Hawk and Preston Diffendarfer, Central Noble; Jaden Zuccolotto, Dylan Parsons and Logan Brace, Fremont; Johnny Eck, Eastside; Hunter Allen, Prairie Heights.
ALL-NECC Big
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Cory Lantz, Fairfield.
Running back — Kolin Cope, Garrett; Quinn Kitson, Fairfield.
Wide receiver/tight end — Colton Fisher and Braedon Harris, Fairfield; Gage King, Angola.
Offensive line — Lucas Baker, West Noble; Coy Brames, Angola; Jaxson Nodine, Garrett; Mike Stout and Grant Thacker, Fairfield.
At large — Finley Hasselman, Angola.
SPECIALISTS
Kicker — Zak Klopfenstein, Garrett.
Punter — Jaron Fry, Lakeland.
DEFENSE
Defensive line — Joel Barkey, Garrett; Jason Massaro, Fairfield; Braxton Pruitt, West Noble; Brandon Villafuerte, Angola.
Linebacker — Bryce Alleshouse, Lakeland; Carson Abramson, Fairfield; Giovanni Tagliferri, Angola; Seth VanWagner, Garrett.
Defensive back — Colton Isaacs, Lakeland; Trey Richards, Garrett; Brock Short, Fairfield.
At large — Tucker Hassleman, Angola.
HONORABLE MENTION
Miguel Delapaz, Lakeland; Nathan Klinedinst and Brayden Short, Fairfield; Aaden Lytle, Zack Warfield and Mark William, Garrett.
