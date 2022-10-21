Today at 1 p.m., the Class 1A No. 1 boys soccer team and defending state champions, the Westview Warriors, will be in familiar territory.
That is because for the second straight year, the Warriors (19-1-1) will play No. 2 Park Tudor (18-2-1) in Kokomo, in semi-state, for a chance to go to state final.
364 days ago, it was the Warriors who edged out the then-ranked No. 1 Panthers 2-1 on goals from Teague Misner and Carson Brown, the latter of which came with two minutes left in the second overtime.
In preparation for today's game, Warriors coach Jamie Martin had his team review game film of not only Park Tudor's play this year, but also last year's game between the two.
"On Monday and Tuesday, I had our guys watch film to get their feedback and just so we're aware of what they do," Martin said. "We went back to practicing yesterday and we've been preparing like we have for any other team. Park Tudor is No. 2 for a reason and we're just trying to keep in our mindset that they're just the next opponent we have to face."
Park Tudor has scored 85 goals this season and allowed 13, with the most they've given up in a single game being two on four separate occasions.
The Panthers' two losses were both 1-0 defeats, the first to Class 1A No. 3 University on Sep. 17 and the second a week later to Class 3A No. 8 Pike.
Between then and now, Park Tudor has been perfect, going 6-0 and allowing just a single goal in that span, as well as avenging the loss to University in sectional play.
The core of the Panthers return from last year's team, including lead scorer and senior Francesco Nofrini with 23 goals, who was the lone goal scorer against Westview a year ago.
The main goalkeeper for the Panthers, senior Matthew Bender, has 65 saves on 76 shots on goal and has 12 shutouts for the season.
"Their midfield and their guy that they have up top are very strong," Martin said. "They lost a couple of key guys, but they have the nucleus of their team from last year back, so they're a very solid team. They're very well-organized and well-coached. We plan on attacking them head on. They're strong in the middle and I don't think we'll bypass the midfield so that'll be a good battle for us. We like to play out wide. Defensively, we've been strong all year, but they're dangerous on free kicks."
Senior George Ferguson (16 goals) and sophomore Elliot Scotten (12 goals, 12 assists) are the other two players who are in double figures in scoring for Tudor, with 12 other players having recorded seven goals or fewer.
For Westview, Misner and senior Mohammed Aamer lead the team with 40 and 21 goals as well as 16 and 15 assists. Both are expected to play after Martin said they have been dealing with soreness and nagging injuries.
Sophomore Nico Cochs is third in scoring (13 goals) and assists (14) for the Warriors, with Brown and senior Brady Yoder each with 11. Thirteen other players have five goals or fewer.
Junior goalkeeper and exchange student from Italy, Valentino Cevese, has been a brick wall for Westview, sitting currently at 60 saves to 28 shots on goal and seven goals against him.
While Westview played a game on turf in the season opener ahead of playing at Kokomo last year, this year's meeting with the Panthers will be the Warriors' first action on artificial grass this season.
On Thursday and Friday, the Warriors got some practice time on turf at the Auburn YMCA, on the same field that the Auburn Rangers play their games.
"Once I wanted to for sure be on turf for at least two practices because it's a huge difference," Martin said. "If it's wet at all, the ball is going to do crazy things and the entire game is just faster."
The forecast for today's game is expected to be in near-perfect conditions, with a high of 77 degrees Fahrenheit and partly cloudy, a sharp contrast to the last couple of games the Warriors have played in cold and rainy weather.
"The Bethany game was cold and rainy, and we adapted and were to pull that one out, but we've played a number of games in extreme heat also," Martin said. "It's gonna be like playing in mid-August when we get there, so we've been working on hydration and everything else because it's going to be totally different."
Martin added, "Our guys just have to be ready for whatever is thrown at them because Park Tudor will be dealing with the same thing."
