KENDALLVILLE — Boys basketball is back.
In what has been a sort of tradition 20 of the last 22 years, West Noble and East Noble squared off Tuesday night in their annual Noble County rivalry game to start the year.
The Knights have dominated the series as of late, but that wasn't the case Tuesday, as the Chargers dominated much of the second half, going on a 27-3 run at one point, to defeat East Noble 57-36 for the season-opening victory.
"First game of the year, there's always going to be some nerves there," Chargers coach Ethan Marsh said. "I think our guys came out and handled it pretty well, which is to be expected honestly. You think nerves are going to be there but at the same time, we also have seniors."
The make-up of West Noble's roster has six seniors, three juniors, and just one sophomore and freshman each.
From that lineup, the Chargers started four seniors and a junior: Derek Slone (2 points), Luke Schermerhorn, Nevin Phares (3 points), Austin Cripe and Bradyn Barth.
It was the junior Barth and the senior Cripe who paced the way for the Chargers, as Barth led all scorers with 17 points and Cripe added 16.
"Everybody talks about Austin and rightfully so, he's a great player and I wouldn't trade him for anybody," Marsh said. "But the guys around him have really improved as well."
Marsh continued, "Luke Schermerhorn had seven. Ayden Zavala had seven. Nevin Phares did a really good job defensively and had three. Zach Hoff hit a three. Derek handling the ball for us. Bradyn Barth with 17 big ones. It's the guys that are around Austin that are so much better. That's balance that we didn't get much last year and that's something that I think going forward is really exciting for us."
East Noble opened the season's scoring with a basket from senior forward Hunter Kline at the 5:18 mark of the first quarter, before Schermerhorn got the Chargers their first points of the year with a 3-pointer 14 seconds later.
Kline went on to score East Noble's first six points of the game following a Cripe bucket to give the Knights a 6-5 lead.
It was the last lead of the night for the Knights, as the Chargers went on a 9-2 run from Cripe and Barth to close the quarter with a 14-8 lead.
Cripe added two more points and Barth had two field goals to start the second quarter and increase their combined run to 15-2 before East Noble's trio of Owen VanGessel, Owen Ritchie and Kline rallied for seven straight to cut the deficit to 20-15.
The Chargers got their groove back in the final 2:30 of the half. Huff hit his lone three of the game followed by a layup from Zavala off a no-look pass from Cripe, a 3-pointer from Phares and a free throw from Schermerhorn to give West Noble a 29-16 lead at the break.
Coming out of the locker room, Knight senior guard Carver Miller was red-hot, opening the half with eight points during a 10-0 run for East Noble.
But fouls would catch up with the Knights, as West Noble followed that with six straight free throws and two more scores to take a 39-28 lead into the final eight minutes.
Those final two scores of the third from Barth and Zavala would kickstart an 18-0 run lasting nearly eight and a half minutes to put the Chargers up 53-28 and put the game out of reach.
This year's win over the Knights gives West Noble its first back-to-back victories over East Noble since the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.
"It's great for us," Marsh said. "To go beyond the county rivalry, and it is and it's awesome, but, you know, beating a 4A school with some 4A bodies... For us to come out and play the way we did for game one, I'll take it. Now it's just got to be better from here."
Freshman McKale Bottles also had two points for the Chargers.
Seven players scored for the Knights. Kline and senior Carver Miller each had 10 points, and freshman Mason Treesh scored five.
Despite West Noble overcoming a 20-4 first quarter deficit to force overtime, the Knights held off the Chargers to win 50-45 in the junior varsity game. Top scorers for EN were sophomores Kobe Ritchie with 14 points and Reece Shellman with 10. The Chargers were led by Bottles and sophomore Jordan Eash with 12 points each.
East Noble also won the freshmen contest, 52-24.
The Chargers travel Saturday to play Bethany Christian, while East Noble will host Lakeland. Both games have varsity tip-off times around 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.