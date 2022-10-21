The time has come for the final football picks of the season.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

Everyone can take solace in the fact that I won’t be gone for long, either, because if you read my sectional preview on Thursday, you would have seen that the picks will return for basketball season as well, which is just weeks away.

But that’s in the future, and right now we should worry about the present, as tonight begins the long journey to Lucas Oil Stadium as teams attempt to make reality dreams of competing for a state championship on Thanksgiving weekend.

While some teams were badly hurt by the sectional draw (don’t get me started on the argument about sectional seeding), other teams are in good spots to challenge for a title or possibly even further.

But as always the case, records and past games can all be thrown out the window as every team in the state begins the postseason at 0-0.

The same can’t be said for our KPC Staff (or misfits) office competition, as I have held a lead throughout the entire season and I do not plan on giving it up now that we’re in the final week.

I was 9-1 (disappointed in you Lakeland) to improve to 69-20-1 and maintain a two-game lead over David Vantress (67-22-1) who was 9-1 as a result of Angola’s loss last week. He clearly hasn’t lost a touch since returning.

Kudos go out to Ken Fillmore, however, who recorded the first 10-0 of the year last week to tie David at 67-22-1 as he is also right on my hooves.

Jeff Jones (65-24-1) and Evan Weaver (61-28-1) were both 8-2 last week to maintain their positions in second-to-last and last.

To give Jeff and Evan one last chance to finish strong, as well as Ken and David a shot at unseating me, AND because this is the final pigskin picks of the season, I have decided to make this last week a 20-pick extravaganza with a full college slate as well as games for Columbia City and Whitko, teams who are covered in our sister paper at The Post and Mail.

Here are my Week 10 predictions.

East Noble over Angola

Tyler Call and Andre Tagliaferri were both injured in last week’s game against Eastside. With those two being a question mark for tonight, the Knights could pull off the upset.

New Haven over DeKalb

Mylan Graham, who has drawn the interest of big-time programs like Alabama and Notre Dame, will once again be too much for the Barons.

West Noble over Mishawaka Marian

The Knights are not like their past selves, while the Chargers are on a collision course towards making history.

Knox over Lakeland

The Redskins’ losses (Class 2A No. 7 Rochester, Class 1A No. 4 North Judson and Class 2A No. 2 LaVille) hold a lot more water than Lakeland’s.

Garrett over Bellmont

The Railroaders have not had a good year, but the Braves have had a worse year.

Bishop Luers over Prairie Heights

The Panthers were very unlucky in the draw this year.

Churubusco over Central Noble

The Eagles won the first meeting 42-0, if that’s any indicator of what to expect tonight.

Eastside over Wabash

Probably just a hunch, but I feel the defending regional champions and NECC Small Division champs are the better team than a middling to below average Three Rivers Conference team.

South Adams over Fremont

The Eagles are the unluckiest team in the area in the entire sectional draw.

Columbia City over Wayne

Wayne may have scored 54 points on Homestead two weeks ago, but they also gave up 61 points to a less than stellar Spartans team. Columbia City meanwhile is on fire right now after winning the Northeast 8 for the first time in over 30 years.

Manchester over Whitko

Manchester is 1-8. Whitko is 0-9. The Squires get the win.

Albion over Trine

Trine hasn’t beaten the Brits since 2018, and despite the Thunder being 6-1, Albion is 6-0 and I think the Brits are going to give them fits again.

Indiana over Rutgers

The Hoosiers have lost four straight and the Scarlet Knights three straight. This game is very much winnable for IU.

Purdue over Wisconsin

The last time the Boilermakers defeated the Badgers (2003), I was still just a calf. This is Purdue’s best shot yet to break the streak.

Notre Dame over UNLV

If Notre Dame loses to UNLV, the season may as well be over.

Eastern Michigan over Ball State

The Eagles spoil Homecoming for the Cardinals, who are currently two-deep in their depth chart.

Oregon over UCLA

Oregon gets its biggest win of the season at home to give the Bruins their first loss of the year.

Oklahoma State over Texas

The Cowboys are going to come into this one with a chip on their shoulder after last week’s overtime loss to TCU.

Clemson over Syracuse

Syracuse is establishing itself as a serious contender at 6-0. But the Tigers at 7-0 are both at home and have experience in games of this magnitude.

Tennessee Titans over Indianapolis Colts

The Titans get the season sweep.

Standings

Hannah Holstein 69-20-1 (9-1 last week)

David Vantress 67-22-1 (9-1)

Ken Fillmore 67-22-1 (10-0)

Jeff Jones 65-24-1 (8-2)

Evan Weaver 61-28-1 (8-2)

Week 9 Scores

Eastside 28, Angola 7

Leo 41, DeKalb 17

Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14

East Noble 49, Bellmont 7

Garrett 40, Central Noble 23

West Noble 51, Prairie Heights 13

Bluffton 28, Lakeland 7

Fremont 28, Lake Station 12

Trine 39, Olivet 37 3OT

Michigan 41, Penn State 17

This week’s picks

Hannah’s Hotties

1. East Noble

2. New Haven

3. West Noble

4. Knox

5. Garrett

6. Bishop Luers

7. Churubusco

8. Eastside

9. South Adams

10. Columbia City

11. Manchester

12. Albion

13. Indiana

14. Purdue

15. Notre Dame

16. Eastern Michigan

17. Oregon

18. Oklahoma State

19. Clemson

20. Tennessee Titans

David’s D’ohs

1. Angola

2. New Haven

3. West Noble

4. Knox

5. Garrett

6. Bishop Luers

7. Churubusco

8. Eastside

9. South Adams

10. Columbia City

11. Whitko

12. Trine

13. Indiana

14. Purdue

15. Notre Dame

16. Ball State

17. Oregon

18. Oklahoma State

19. Clemson

20. Indianapolis Colts

Fillmore’s Fumbles

1. East Noble

2. New Haven

3. West Noble

4. Knox

5. Garrett

6. Bishop Luers

7. Churubusco

8. Eastside

9. South Adams

10. Columbia City

11. Manchester

12. Albion

13. Rutgers

14. Purdue

15. Notre Dame

16. Eastern Michigan

17. Oregon

18. Oklahoma State

19. Clemson

20. Tennessee Titans

Jones’ Jukes

1. East Noble

2. New Haven

3. West Noble

4. Knox

5. Garrett

6. Bishop Luers

7. Churubusco

8. Eastside

9. South Adams

10. Columbia City

11. Manchester

12. Trine

13. Indiana

14. Purdue

15. Notre Dame

16. Ball State

17. UCLA

18. Oklahoma State

19. Clemson

20. Tennessee Titans

Evan’s Errors

1. Angola

2. New Haven

3. West Noble

4. Knox

5. Garrett

6. Bishop Luers

7. Churubusco

8. Eastside

9. South Adams

10. Columbia City

11. Manchester

12. Albion

13. Indiana

14. Purdue

15. Notre Dame

16. Ball State

17. UCLA

18. Texas

19. Clemson

20. Tennessee Titans

Hannah Holstein is KPC Media Group’s sports prognosticating cow. She can be reached at hannahholstein@kpcmedia.com or on Twitter at WondercowKPC.

