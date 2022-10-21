The time has come for the final football picks of the season.
Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.
Everyone can take solace in the fact that I won’t be gone for long, either, because if you read my sectional preview on Thursday, you would have seen that the picks will return for basketball season as well, which is just weeks away.
But that’s in the future, and right now we should worry about the present, as tonight begins the long journey to Lucas Oil Stadium as teams attempt to make reality dreams of competing for a state championship on Thanksgiving weekend.
While some teams were badly hurt by the sectional draw (don’t get me started on the argument about sectional seeding), other teams are in good spots to challenge for a title or possibly even further.
But as always the case, records and past games can all be thrown out the window as every team in the state begins the postseason at 0-0.
The same can’t be said for our KPC Staff (or misfits) office competition, as I have held a lead throughout the entire season and I do not plan on giving it up now that we’re in the final week.
I was 9-1 (disappointed in you Lakeland) to improve to 69-20-1 and maintain a two-game lead over David Vantress (67-22-1) who was 9-1 as a result of Angola’s loss last week. He clearly hasn’t lost a touch since returning.
Kudos go out to Ken Fillmore, however, who recorded the first 10-0 of the year last week to tie David at 67-22-1 as he is also right on my hooves.
Jeff Jones (65-24-1) and Evan Weaver (61-28-1) were both 8-2 last week to maintain their positions in second-to-last and last.
To give Jeff and Evan one last chance to finish strong, as well as Ken and David a shot at unseating me, AND because this is the final pigskin picks of the season, I have decided to make this last week a 20-pick extravaganza with a full college slate as well as games for Columbia City and Whitko, teams who are covered in our sister paper at The Post and Mail.
Here are my Week 10 predictions.
East Noble over Angola
Tyler Call and Andre Tagliaferri were both injured in last week’s game against Eastside. With those two being a question mark for tonight, the Knights could pull off the upset.
New Haven over DeKalb
Mylan Graham, who has drawn the interest of big-time programs like Alabama and Notre Dame, will once again be too much for the Barons.
West Noble over Mishawaka Marian
The Knights are not like their past selves, while the Chargers are on a collision course towards making history.
Knox over Lakeland
The Redskins’ losses (Class 2A No. 7 Rochester, Class 1A No. 4 North Judson and Class 2A No. 2 LaVille) hold a lot more water than Lakeland’s.
Garrett over Bellmont
The Railroaders have not had a good year, but the Braves have had a worse year.
Bishop Luers over Prairie Heights
The Panthers were very unlucky in the draw this year.
Churubusco over Central Noble
The Eagles won the first meeting 42-0, if that’s any indicator of what to expect tonight.
Eastside over Wabash
Probably just a hunch, but I feel the defending regional champions and NECC Small Division champs are the better team than a middling to below average Three Rivers Conference team.
South Adams over Fremont
The Eagles are the unluckiest team in the area in the entire sectional draw.
Columbia City over Wayne
Wayne may have scored 54 points on Homestead two weeks ago, but they also gave up 61 points to a less than stellar Spartans team. Columbia City meanwhile is on fire right now after winning the Northeast 8 for the first time in over 30 years.
Manchester over Whitko
Manchester is 1-8. Whitko is 0-9. The Squires get the win.
Albion over Trine
Trine hasn’t beaten the Brits since 2018, and despite the Thunder being 6-1, Albion is 6-0 and I think the Brits are going to give them fits again.
Indiana over Rutgers
The Hoosiers have lost four straight and the Scarlet Knights three straight. This game is very much winnable for IU.
Purdue over Wisconsin
The last time the Boilermakers defeated the Badgers (2003), I was still just a calf. This is Purdue’s best shot yet to break the streak.
Notre Dame over UNLV
If Notre Dame loses to UNLV, the season may as well be over.
Eastern Michigan over Ball State
The Eagles spoil Homecoming for the Cardinals, who are currently two-deep in their depth chart.
Oregon over UCLA
Oregon gets its biggest win of the season at home to give the Bruins their first loss of the year.
Oklahoma State over Texas
The Cowboys are going to come into this one with a chip on their shoulder after last week’s overtime loss to TCU.
Clemson over Syracuse
Syracuse is establishing itself as a serious contender at 6-0. But the Tigers at 7-0 are both at home and have experience in games of this magnitude.
Tennessee Titans over Indianapolis Colts
The Titans get the season sweep.
Standings
Hannah Holstein 69-20-1 (9-1 last week)
David Vantress 67-22-1 (9-1)
Ken Fillmore 67-22-1 (10-0)
Jeff Jones 65-24-1 (8-2)
Evan Weaver 61-28-1 (8-2)
Week 9 Scores
Eastside 28, Angola 7
Leo 41, DeKalb 17
Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14
East Noble 49, Bellmont 7
Garrett 40, Central Noble 23
West Noble 51, Prairie Heights 13
Bluffton 28, Lakeland 7
Fremont 28, Lake Station 12
Trine 39, Olivet 37 3OT
Michigan 41, Penn State 17
This week’s picks
Hannah’s Hotties
1. East Noble
2. New Haven
3. West Noble
4. Knox
5. Garrett
6. Bishop Luers
7. Churubusco
8. Eastside
9. South Adams
10. Columbia City
11. Manchester
12. Albion
13. Indiana
14. Purdue
15. Notre Dame
16. Eastern Michigan
17. Oregon
18. Oklahoma State
19. Clemson
20. Tennessee Titans
David’s D’ohs
1. Angola
2. New Haven
3. West Noble
4. Knox
5. Garrett
6. Bishop Luers
7. Churubusco
8. Eastside
9. South Adams
10. Columbia City
11. Whitko
12. Trine
13. Indiana
14. Purdue
15. Notre Dame
16. Ball State
17. Oregon
18. Oklahoma State
19. Clemson
20. Indianapolis Colts
Fillmore’s Fumbles
1. East Noble
2. New Haven
3. West Noble
4. Knox
5. Garrett
6. Bishop Luers
7. Churubusco
8. Eastside
9. South Adams
10. Columbia City
11. Manchester
12. Albion
13. Rutgers
14. Purdue
15. Notre Dame
16. Eastern Michigan
17. Oregon
18. Oklahoma State
19. Clemson
20. Tennessee Titans
Jones’ Jukes
1. East Noble
2. New Haven
3. West Noble
4. Knox
5. Garrett
6. Bishop Luers
7. Churubusco
8. Eastside
9. South Adams
10. Columbia City
11. Manchester
12. Trine
13. Indiana
14. Purdue
15. Notre Dame
16. Ball State
17. UCLA
18. Oklahoma State
19. Clemson
20. Tennessee Titans
Evan’s Errors
1. Angola
2. New Haven
3. West Noble
4. Knox
5. Garrett
6. Bishop Luers
7. Churubusco
8. Eastside
9. South Adams
10. Columbia City
11. Manchester
12. Albion
13. Indiana
14. Purdue
15. Notre Dame
16. Ball State
17. UCLA
18. Texas
19. Clemson
20. Tennessee Titans
