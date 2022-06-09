Prep Gymnastics
Angola's Evans receives ICGSA Scholarship
Recent Angola High School graduate and Frostburg State commit Ashtyn Evans was named the 2021-22 recipient of the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Scholarship for Gymnastics, receiving $1,000 for the upcoming school year.
The ICGSA awards ten scholarships each year to a senior from each of the ten Indiana High School Athletic Association girls’ sports with each athlete nominated by her coach and principal of her respective high school.
The winners were chosen based on the following criteria: well-rounded, positive role models who have demonstrated excellence in academics, school and community involvement, character, sportsmanship, and citizenship.
Prep Softball
Three area teams earn All-Academic recognition
Central Noble, DeKalb, and Eastside's softball teams were recently given All-Academic recognition by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana.
The Blazers had an average GPA of 3.708, while the Barons had a 3.7 and the Cougars had a 3.615 to all be named to the list.
College Basketball
Kyle Lindsay to return to Trine as men's assistant
ANGOLA — After a head-coaching run at Adrian College for five years following his first stint with the Thunder as an assistant, Kyle Lindsay will return to Angola for the 2022-23 season in the same role as before.
Lindsay was hired back in March to coach the Blissfield High School boys basketball team in Michigan, but resigned from the position last week when offered the job at Trine, calling the decision the best one for his family, according to The Daily Telegram in Adrian, Michigan.
