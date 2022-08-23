Prep Girls Soccer
LPC downed by Heritage
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Heritage 2-1 at home on Tuesday. The lone Panthers goal was scored by Ava Staker.
The Panthers host Blackhawk Christian tonight.
Prep Girls Golf
'Busco falls to Carroll
CHURUBUSCO — The Chargers defeated the Eagles at Eel River Golf Course on Tuesday 153-190.
Carroll's Taylor Larkins was the medalist with a 35, with teammate Maggie Carr two strokes behind with a 37. Marissa Gerue was third for the Chargers with a 40, followed by Gaby Frick (41) and Natalie Winter (47).
