EMMA — Brady Yoder had as good of a look as you could ask for in a game-winning shot with one second remaining.
The Westview senior had already made five three-pointers in the game and had a game-high 29 points, so there was little question who was to take the final shot.
Yoder got away from his defender and had an open look off the inbounds pass from junior Luke Helmuth (12 points), but his shot hit off the back of the rim as the Northridge Raiders held on to win their third straight against the Warriors, 63-61.
“I’m really pleased with our fight,” Warriors coach Chandler Prible said. “We’ve got a group that’s resilient, a group that fights hard. Those are opportunities that we want to have. We want to be in close games and have a chance to win. We got an open shot, which is really all I can ask for.”
After a shaky start to the game found Westview down 10-3 just a minute and a half in, Prible called a timeout to settle his players.
“We struggled with our transition defense and were trying to just play the guy one on one,” Prible said. “When you’re coming full speed at somebody, it’s hard to get a stop one on one like that. So, we talked about how we needed to cover our gaps defensively and make sure that we stopped the basketball as a team and not just forcing one guy to try and do that on his own.”
Coming out of the timeout, the Warriors went on an 18-2 run to close the quarter and lead 21-12.
The run increased to 28-7 within the first three minutes of the second quarter after three pointers from Yoder and junior Wiley Minix (12 points) and a basket from Helmuth. It was Westview’s largest lead of the game at 31-17.
“That says a lot about the group we have,” Prible said of the long run. “If you look at our team compared to theirs, we're undersized and not nearly as strong as what other guys look like, but we have guys who execute well, are disciplined and who play really well together.”
That lead quickly evaporated as the Raiders went on to score 14 straight over three minutes to tie the game. The run was started by a free throw from sophomore Kam Radeker (13 points) and concluded on a layup off a steal from sophomore Gideon Campbell (9 points).
6-foot-8-inch senior Alex Ellenson, who led the Raiders with 18 points, was responsible for seven points during the run.
Westview led 36-34 at the half and would increase its lead in the third to 48-40, but the Raiders would come rolling right back with a 6-0 run to close the period and again trail by two heading into the final stanza.
Neither team was able to build a big enough run to lead by more than two possessions in the fourth, which ultimately culminated in Yoder’s game-winning attempt.
Senior Jethro Hostetler chipped in six points for the Warriors and junior Wade Springer added a basket.
Other scorers for Northridge were Mason Bales (9 points), Nolan Bales (8) and Noah Zmuda (6).
In the junior varsity game, Northridge won 54-28 behind 17 points from James Cranston and 10 from Brady Scholl.
Scorers for Westview were Brett Springer (9), Milan Miller (6), Micah Miller (4), Jacob Watts (3) and Jack Massey, Eli Atra and Christien Noward (2 each).
The Raiders led 8-5 after the first quarter, 25-15 at halftime and 39-20 through three.
Westview plays at Churubusco on Friday.
“I think we’ve got a lot of time to regroup and kind of emphasize some of those things that we were doing well, but also to improve on the things that we struggled with,” Prible said. “But I’m excited with where we’re at going into conference play.”
