KENDALLVILLE — When Westview and West Noble met on the tennis courts in Northeast Corner Conference play on September 14, the Warriors made out of Ligonier with a 5-0 sweep of the Chargers.
In that duel, Westview senior Kylen Bender defeated Chargers senior Luke Schermerhorn at No. 3 singles in three sets in the lone match to go the distance.
Schermerhorn got his revenge on Bender with a three-set victory (1-6, 7-5, 7-5) in the first round of the East Noble Sectional, Wednesday night, but it would not be enough for West Noble as the Warriors won the duel 4-1 to end the Chargers season.
“It was a good battle and we’re just really proud of him fighting back after losing the first set,” West Noble coach Greg Riegsecker said of Schermerhorn’s victory.
Warriors seniors Isaiah Hostetler and Jethro Hostetetler won their respective matches over West Noble’s Nathan Shaw (7-5, 6-2) and Nevin Phares (6-3, 6-4) at No. 1 and No. 2 singles in straight sets.
“West Noble’s No. 1 singles played very well that first set,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “He took it to Isaiah a little bit counteracting his shots.”
In doubles play, the No. 1 team for Westview, senior Cole Mast and sophomore Mason Clark defeated the Chargers team of junior Miguel Mayorga and sophomore Isaac Mast 6-4, 6-1, followed by Westview’s No. 2 team of senior Dawson Shrock and sophomore Gavin Engle winning against junior Andrew Deel and freshman Nolan Kelly.
“I think some of our guys started a little slow,” Miller said. “And that’s okay. It’s the first sectional match and we know we’re going to have to play better tomorrow and then even better on Saturday if we get there.”
It was the final high school match for Shaw, Phares and Schermerhorn, as the three are all seniors. The Chargers finish the season with an overall record of 7-7.
“They’ve done an awful lot,” Riegsecker said. “I could always count on them to come out and play hard, and so we’ve leaned on them a lot for that senior leadership this year. They’re going to be greatly missed.”
Westview improves to 16-3 overall and will face Lakeland in the semifinal today at 5 p.m.
East Noble Boys Tennis Sectional
First Round
Westview 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Nathan Shaw 7-5, 6-2. 2. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Nevin Phares 6-3, 6-4. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Kylen Bender 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Cole Mast-Mason Clark (WV) def. Miguel Mayorga-Isaac Mast 6-4, 6-1. 2. Dawson Shrock-Gavin Engle (WV) def. Andrew Deel-Nolan Kelly 6-0, 6-1.
