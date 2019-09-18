ANGOLA — When the Angola soccer team broke its post game huddle Tuesday, it did so with a single word: together.
No speeches were given following the Hornets’ 2-0 victory over Prairie Heights in the first round of the Northeast Corner Conference tournament. Frankly, none were needed. That singular word was motivation enough for a team that has already experienced a tremendous up-and-down ride through just 11 games.
On the bench, players celebrated earning a trip to the conference tourney semifnals, joking and laughing together with discussion of the 80 minutes of play that had just taken place mixed in for good measure. Further down the sideline was first-year coach of the Hornets, Brandon Appleton, hunched over above his backpack as he reviewed the stats and notes from his team’s performance.
If “together” means something to anyone, it is him.
Appleton never planned to coach this team, but was thrust into the role when the position unexpectedly became open just weeks before the season started. He felt like an outsider then and, to an extent, still does now.
Along this team’s wild ride, Appleton has done his best to guide his players through a season in which it took two weeks to earn the first win of the year, and has struggled to find consistency since. That rough start took its toll, but ultimately served a greater purpose.
“I was asked to coach this team, and was told it was supposed to be pretty good, so to start 0-4 really forced us, myself included, to look ourselves in the mirror a bit,” Appleton said. “I had to ask, is it you (the players), is it me, or both? What is wrong here?
“It made us hold ourselves accountable, a chance for us to figure out where we needed to improve.”
Appleton will not shy away from discussing how disjointed his team felt early in the year, saying the players had to learn how to be a team. Angola has made strides, though, since that winless start behind its rallying cry of coming together.
The team’s first win of the season came on Aug. 29, coincidentally, against Prairie Heights. Since then, the Hornets have won more games than they have lost (a record of 4-3 in the past seven outings) including a 3-0 upset of Garrett on Sept. 10.
The Hornets have been anything but a consistent product to date, but at 4-7 overall and an even 3-3 in league matches, they are a team appearing to hit its stride, and, finally, a realization of a group of players that have learned to be a team.
“We’ve definitely improved, Appleton said. “It’s nice because once you learn how to come together and be a team, then you can start diving deeper into the X’s and O’s like ‘here’s what we need to do against this team, or that team’ to help us be more successful.
“We can start holding each other more accountable.”
Tuesday’s game was further proof of that progress. In a match in which the Panthers put together perhaps their best defensive display of the season, the Hornets were equally impressive in their passing, ball control and in dictating the tempo of the game. All three were areas that Appleton said his team needed to improve upon after a lopsided 10-1 win in the last meeting between these two teams.
The defense wasn’t half bad, either.
The Hornets held the Panthers without a shot in the game and that is ultimately the reason Angola advanced in the tournament.
The Hornets’ process will be tested further the deeper it advances into the season. Up next, though, maybe the toughest game it plays the rest of the year.
Angola faces West Noble in a semifinal matchup as a heavy underdog versus a Charger team that is undefeated in NECC games (5-0) and is the prohibitive favorite to win the league title. Sophomore forward Henry Torres leads a multifaceted attack that has scored three or more goals in seven of the Chargers’ 12 games this year. West Noble defeated Angola 5-0 last month.
While revenge is certainly on the team’s mind, Appleton said the matchup is much bigger than that. It is a measure of just how far this team has come.
“Games against great teams like West Noble, they’re a measuring stick to see how you stack up,” Appleton said. “And, while we should have a focus on improving, it is also important to celebrate the strides we have made already.”
When Angola breaks its postgame huddle Thursday evening, it will do so with a single word: together. No speeches will likely be given because, win or lose, that one word will tell the story of this team.
For these Hornets, the process will continue.
