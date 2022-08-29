WATERLOO — It’s always a special occasion when a high school athlete’s years of dedication to their sport are rewarded with a chance to play at the next level.
Four-year DeKalb girls soccer standout Jaylin Carroll has earned just that opportunity. Monday afternoon, the Baron senior signed to play college soccer at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.
Carroll, a standout defensive specialist for the Barons, will be expected to play a similar role in college for the Cougars.
Carroll said she was attracted by the Cougars’ coaching staff, which now includes former DeKalb coach Logan Cochran. She also likes USF’s exercise science program, with an eye toward becoming a physical therapy assistant and eventually a strength and conditioning coach.
Carroll added that she connected well with the coaching staff as well as other members of the team on visits.
“I’ve been to a couple of practices, and it seems like the other girls have a passion for soccer,” Carroll said.
Second-year DeKalb head coach Terry Exford said he’s been watching Carroll play soccer since she was about four.
Carroll’s competitive drive and the skills she acquired both playing at DeKalb and on area clubs leaves her well-prepared for success at the college level, Exford said.
Cochran, meanwhile, is looking forward to working with his former Baron at the college level, having also coached her in middle school.
“I’ve got a lot of history with Jaylin,” Cochran said. “We’re hoping she can step right in as a freshman and get some quality minutes.”
The Cougars compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, in the Crossroads League. In addition to Saint Francis, the league includes Grace College, Indiana Wesleyan University, Taylor University, Spring Arbor University, Marian, Goshen College, Bethel, Mt. Vernon Nazarene and Huntington University.
