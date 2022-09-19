College Soccer
Thunder men cruise to win over Manchester
ANGOLA — Five Thunder players scored goals in the Trine’s 5-0 win over Manchester University this past Saturday.
Trine (5-1) was in control of this one from the opening whistle. Freshman Evan Komrska scored off a rebound in the 11th minute, and junior Francesco Mazzei placed a free kick into the back of the net for a 2-0 halftime advantage. The Thunder outshot the Spartans 11-1 in the opening half.
The Thunder picked up where they left off two minutes into the second half. Junior Tyler Murphy converted a penalty pick off a Manchester red card, increasing the Trine lead to 3-0.
Trine took full advantage of the man advantage, getting goals from junior Joey Donovan in the 50th minute and freshman Jay Stevens in the 73rd minute for the final score. On the afternoon, Trine outshot Manchester 14-2.
Thunder women blank Wittenburg
ANGOLA — A goal in each half ended up being enough for Trine to shut out visiting Wittenburg, 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Teresa Ashbrook got the Thunder (4-2) on the board in the 24th minute. Sophomore Bella Mabry notched the second goal in the 53rd minute.
It was the fifth shutout of the 2022 season for the Thunder and sophomore goalkeeper Sophie Aschemeier.
College Women’s Volleyball
Thunder split Ohio Wesleyan twin bill
DELAWARE, Ohio — Trine completed a 1-1 day on Saturday at Ohio Wesleyan, falling to the host Battling Bishops in the morning, 12=25, 16-25, 13-25 and rebounding to defeat Anderson University, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13. The Thunder swept Bethany University Friday night.
Francesca Queary led the Thunder against Ohio Wesleyan with five kills. Meara Finnegan had a pair of blocks. Kacie Van Kalker recorded 11 digs and Kailee Peters served up two aces.
Against Anderson, Tess Perdue paced Trine with nine kills. Erin Roach recorded 19 digs and Kailee Cornell had three service aces.
The Thunder are now 6-5 overall. They open MIAA play Tuesday night at Adrian. First serve is slated for 6:30 p.m.
College Tennis
Thunder netters compete at Hope Invitational
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine's men's and women's tennis teams were in action over the weekend at the Hope College Fall Invitational.
For the men, Trine’s doubles team of freshman Evan Nay and senior Alex Mullett won a consolation bracket championship.
After dropping their opening round match, Nay and Mullet earned their consolation title with an 8-3 win in the semis after getting a bye in the opening round of the consolation bracket. They scored an 8-5 win in the consolation title match.
Seniors Aaron Streit and Drew Dixon, junior Ryan Smith, sophomores Caleb Morris and Cole Goodman and freshman Elijah Schilthuis competed in the singles draw.
Streit dropped his opening round match, 1-6, 1-6, then won an 8-6 consolation match to reach the quarterfinals, where he bowed out of the tournament.
Nay was the only Thunder netter to win his opening round match with a 6-3, 6-0 victory on Friday.
For the women, freshman Emilee Bassett provided the highlight of the day, winning the “A” Draw Singles consolation championship.
Fellow freshman Alexis Maloney and Elina Locane, sophomore Bekah Trent and senior Eva Morales also competed in the “A” singles draw.
Maloney was the only Thunder player to win her opening match (6-4, 5-7, 10-6). She bowed out the tournament with an 0-6, 1-6 second-round loss.
Bassett lost her opening match 1-6, 0-6 before going on a three match run. She received a bye in the opening round of the consolation bracket and then won a highly contested match against Locane. The teammates played to a tiebreaker before Bassett took the match 8-7 (8-6). Bassett's next two matches were a bit simpler, she won the semi-final match 8-3, before capturing the consolation bracket championship 8-5.
Three Thunder netters competed in the Women's "B" Draw Singles including sophomores Lizzie Welker and Kennedy Outwater along with senior Bailey Pelliccia. Outwater won her opening match 6-2, 6-4, before bowing out with a loss in her second. Welker won a tightly contested first match 6-4, 5-7, 10-3, before dropping her second.
Two pairs competed in the Women's "A" Draw Doubles. Bassett and Maloney combined for an opening round 8-4 victory before dropping their second match 1-8. Morales and Trent lost their opening round 2-8 before dropping out of the consolation bracket with a second-round loss.
In the Women's "B" Draw Doubles the team of Pelliccia and Outwater competed along with Locane and Welker. The latter duo made the longest foray into the main draw bracket. They won their first match 8-3 as well as their second to reach the semifinal round before bowing out.
