WOODBURN — Two of the area’s best in boys basketball met in Woodburn Tuesday night.
Both the Woodlan Warriors and Fremont Eagles came into the game with one loss and on winning streaks.
By the final buzzer, it was the Warriors who walked away with their fifth straight victory, doing just enough to hold off the Eagles for a 72-64 final.
The Warriors (8-1 overall) got a game-high 18 points from junior Braden Smith and 17 from sophomore Trey Yoder. Yoder added 13 rebounds for the double-double and senior Alex Miller also scored in the double figures with 10.
Four Eagles (6-2) scored in the double digits: junior Brody Foulk (17 pts, 6 rebs), senior Ethan Bontrager (12 pts, 2 rebs) and juniors Corbin Beeman (11 pts, 2 rebs, 3 assists, 2 steals) and Conner Slee (11 pts, 3 rebs, 4 assts, 2 stls).
Woodlan controlled the pace at the start, scoring the first seven points before Foulk put the Eagles on the board with a three-pointer at 6:11.
The Warriors responded with two straight threes of their own Miller and Yoder to take a 13-3 lead.
Fremont found its footing offensively the rest of the quarter, but not so much defensively as Woodlan took what would be their largest lead of the game at 21-10 before Foulk’s bucket at 1:21 mark cut the lead to nine.
The Eagles cut the deficit to seven by halftime, 39-32, behind six second-quarter points from Foulk and five from senior Brogan Blue (7 pts, 6 rebs, 2 assts).
A 9-0 run for Fremont in the third quarter following a three from Beeman, an and-one from Slee and another three from Bontrager tied the game at 48, but the Warriors scored five of the last six points to take a 53-49 lead into the fourth.
Much like the start of the game, Woodlan scored the first five points of the quarter to quickly take a nine-point lead, and despite efforts from the Eagles to come back, it was a disadvantage they were unable to overcome.
Woodlan also won the junior varsity contest 48-30. The game was tied at 3 after the first quarter before the Warriors took control for a 20-14 halftime lead and 33-23 advantage after three.
Sophomore Oliver Adams led the Warriors and all scorers with 14 points.
For Fremont, junior Steven Burkholder led with nine points, followed by sophomores Nevin Bloom with six and Isaac Perez with four.
The Eagles will be back in action Tuesday afternoon at East Noble’s Max Platt Holiday Tournament, where they will play John Glenn at 12:45 p.m. following the East Noble and Garrett game at 11 a.m
