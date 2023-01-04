A Northeast Indiana sports broadcast icon for decades, Fred Inniger of WAWK The Hawk in Kendallville will be presented the 2022-23 Distinguished Media Service Award for District 1.
Inniger’s contributions to education-based athletics will be recognized in Kendallville on Friday night when the East Noble Knights host Northeast 8 Conference rival Huntington North in boys basketball. IHSAA Assistant Commissioner Chris Kaufman and Sports Information Director Jason Wille will make the presentation.
Fred’s recognizable voice has been heard over the local airwaves for more than 50 years covering Indiana high school sports and East Noble High School in particular.
Inniger was first hired by the East Noble School Corporation in 1966. During his career, he has served as a mathematics and physical education teacher, guidance counselor and the head coach in boys basketball, girls basketball, baseball and softball for a combined 32 years. He’s the only coach in school history to have won a sectional championship in four different sports.
His job behind the microphone came early in his career and in random fashion. While supporting the school at a road football game in 1969, he was asked to help spot tacklers for the radio broadcast on WAWK. The following week, he became the new color commentator which continued for the next nine seasons. In 1977, he began announcing playby-play for East Noble football and basketball games and later added baseball play-by-play in 1987. He continues in all three roles to this day.
In 2010, as the new sports director at WAWK, Fred began hosting his own weekly sports talk show which focuses primarily on East Noble athletics and includes regular interviews with athletic director Nick David as well as Knights coaches and student-athletes.
In addition to being a long-time Kendallville Lions Club member, Inniger has been the recipient of numerous awards over the years for work in broadcasting and coaching. He has been inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame, the Indiana Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and the East Noble Athletic Hall of Fame. He also was a recipient of the prestigious Virgil Sweet Service Award from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Inniger, 78, is a 1962 graduate of Berne High School and went on to earn a B.S. degree in Education from Manchester College in 1966. He received two Master’s degrees from St. Francis University in Education and Guidance and Counseling.
Fred and his wife of 48 years, Vicki, have an adult son – Brian (Tricia) – and two granddaughters.
This is the 36th year the IHSAA has recognized outstanding members of the Indiana news media from each of its three legislative districts for excellence in the coverage of high school sports.
District 1 covers 22 counties across northern Indiana.
