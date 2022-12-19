COLUMBIA CITY — East Noble looked dead in the water.
After Columbia City largely controlled the first half of last Friday night’s Northeast 8 Conference opener against East Noble to lead 42-24 at halftime, the Eagles took their largest lead of the game, 18, following a 3-pointer from junior Kam Hoag and a basket from senior Andrew Hedrick with 5:39 left in the third quarter.
It seemed like the Knights were down and out.
Not so fast.
The Knights found a second wind in the form of seniors Owen Ritchie (20 points) and Hunter Kline (22 pts), who combined for a 21-3 run, including the final 10 points, the rest of the quarter to trail 45-40 and make it a game again.
“That was a new basketball team,” Knights coach Brandon Durnell said. “We haven't reached that level of play all year. And it sucks, right? You want to win a game like that, but Columbia City is labeled as one of the best teams in our conference and one of the best in the area and we took them into deep waters. Couldn't be prouder of our guys.”
After East Noble took that momentum to lead in the fourth, Eagles senior Rhet Wilson hit a clutch free throw, his first point of the game, for the Eagles with 27 seconds left in the game to tie it at 58 and force overtime, where they eventually prevailed in the third OT period to win 81-76.
“Rhet hit two big threes in those overtimes that were really key,” Eagles coach Matt Schauss said. “And our bench guys who don’t to see a ton of time a lot like Tyler Crossen, Cayden Kauffman and Sam Ash, they came in and a couple hit a couple big free throws, some defended really well and got some rebounds. I was really proud of them in a big moment like that with some pressure on the line.”
Following the East Noble (0-4, 0-1 NE8) run, Hedrick single handedly kept the Eagles close in the fourth, scoring all 12 of his team’s points in the first 7:30 before Wilson’s free throw.
Hedrick had a huge night for the Eagles, recording the first triple double in program history with a game-high 31 points, including going 14-for-19 at the free throw line, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Ritchie and Kline meanwhile scored 13 of East Noble’s 18 points in the quarter, and it was Kline’s made jumper from the free throw line with 57 seconds remaining that got the Knights their first lead of the game.
“Credit to East Noble,” Schauss said. “They came back and punched us in the mouth. They had opportunities to win the game and had some shots that went in that were tough and contested, but in the end, we kind of found a way to get a couple of stops, get a couple of big rebounds and hit some free throws.”
The free throw line was visited often by both sides, with the Eagles finishing 20-for-33 and East Noble going 23-for-32.
In the three overtimes, Eagles sophomore Stratton Fuller (20 pts), six days removed from making ESPN’s “SportsCenter Top 10,” broke out of a scoreless second half rut for eight points alongside Hedrick, while Wilson added two 3-pointers and junior Sam Ash added a free throw.
Fuller had to make a free throw with a minute left in the first overtime to extend the game, and he and Hedrick scored the majority of the points in the second overtime in an attempt to prevail.
But Knights senior Carver Miller scored his only points of the game when it mattered most, hitting a 3-pointer from the right corner with 10 seconds left to force triple OT.
Hedrick opened the period with an and-one and he and Ash made four of nine free throw attempts in the period to hold off the Knights.
East Noble junior Owen VanGessel, who like Fuller had a quiet second half, scored eight points in overtime and was 10-for-13 on the night in free throws to finish with 21 points.
Columbia City also won the junior varsity game, 53-50 behind 13 points from junior Matthew Mulligan and 12 from sophomore Cobe Crawford. Sophomore Kobe Ritchie led the Knights with 17 points, followed by sophomore Ryker Quake with eight.
The Knights travel to Goshen tonight.
Champions of Character Classic at Grace College
Concord 55,
East Noble 26
In Winona Lake on Saturday, the Knights struggled offensively against the Minutemen, recording their lowest scoring output since Dec 5, 2020.
Despite the low total, East Noble (0-5 overall) stuck with Concord (3-5) for the first half with their free throw shooting, going 10-for-12 from the charity stripe to trail 20-15 at the break.
The Knights finished the game 16-for-20 at the line.
The Minutemen outscored the Knights 18-3 in the third quarter, with the lone score for EN coming from a 3-pointer by VanGessel with 6:26 left. VanGessel finished the game with seven points.
Ritchie led the Knights with 10 points, with other contributors being sophomores Landon Swogger, Quake and Nathan Bowker with two points each and junior Mason Hankins with a free throw.
Three Minutemen scored in double figures: Braeden Messenger (14 pts), Davon Smith (11 pts) and Lucas Prough (10 pts). Nine players in total scored for Concord.
Before the game, senior Max Bender was recognized as East Noble’s “Champions of Character” winner.
