FORT WAYNE — The Fremont girls basketball picked up a second straight win Monday night at Canterbury, avoiding a potential upset with a 44-43 victory.
It’s the fourth straight win for the Eagles (7-11 overall) over the Cavaliers (1-14).
Sophomore Addy Parr led all scorers for the game with 24 points to go along with six rebounds.
Her, Natalie Gochenour (11 points, 12 rebounds), Mckenzie Parnin (2 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist) and Willow Whittaker (1 point, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block) saw all 32 minutes on the floor, while Libby Curey (4 rebounds) and Erica Cain (6 points, 1 block) split time.
The Cavaliers were led by Kiora Bell with 13 points and four assists, while Isabelle Ellis added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Fremont hosts Woodlan Wednesday at 6 p.m.
