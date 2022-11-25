FORT WAYNE — For the first time in 11 years, the former Harding High School, now Paul Harding Junior High, welcomed two high schools to play on the original basketball court of the Harding Hawks.
Heritage, who was the scheduled host for the season opener against Garrett, still has its gymnasium under construction until Dec. 9, and its options were fairly limited to choose a host site.
“We could have tried to find somewhere like a Saint Francis or somewhere like that, but we decided to come here and they’ve been more than accommodating,” Patriots head coach Adam Gray said of the decision. “Harding is an East Allen County School so we’re all in the same corporation.”
Prior to Wednesday night’s matchup, the last time a high school basketball game was played at Harding was Feb. 15, 2011, when the Hawks’ boys team defeated Woodlan 69-35 under current Lawrence Central coach Al Gooden.
As for Wednesday’s game, it was an even matchup for the first half, until Heritage heated up in the second half and held off a late Garrett rally to win 47-37 to start the year.
“In the first quarter, I thought we played harder than we’ve ever played in the two years I’ve been here,” Railroaders coach Andrew Evertts said. “There were a lot of positive things tonight. I do feel like down the stretch, we didn’t execute some things, but we’re kind of at the point now where we’re good enough to win.”
Railroaders senior Kyle Smith picked up the game’s first basket 42 seconds in before senior guard Nyles Knapke answered with a 3-pointer to get Heritage its first lead.
Following a score from Garrett senior Konner DeWitt and a 3-pointer from Patriots senior Luke Saylor, the Railroaders finished the quarter with an 8-0 run with a pair of threes by Smith and junior Drayton Myers, following a basket by Myers to lead 12-6.
Heritage played much more efficiently in the second quarter, mainly thanks to Saylor, who scored seven of his game-high 23 points to get the Patriots a 19-18 lead at the half.
“Just seeing his evolution as a player from a freshman and sophomore, he was shooting a crap ton of threes,” Gray said. “I don’t know how many he shot tonight, but I would guess four or five at most and he only made one. He had eight 2’s and did a really good job getting to the rim.”
Saylor started the second half in a big way for the Patriots, opening the scoring with a dunk on a fast break in what was the capper to a 7-0 run. Garrett senior Tyler Gater put a stop to it with a 3-pointer to tie a minute later, but Heritage responded with long scoring run, this one 8-0 to lead the game 29-21.
“There were a couple missed block outs that really hurt us,” Evertts said. “Heritage was shooting a lot and so there were some long rebounds, but I felt like we need to do a better job. And we were bad from the free throw line. We gotta hit our free throws because that totally changes the game.”
The Railroaders were 8-for-14 from the free throw line for 57%, but it felt like more as the ones that were missed were in critical stages of the game where Garrett was down by one or two possessions late.
After trailing 36-26 at the end of the third, Garrett had a 9-0 run over four and a half minutes midway through the final stanza to trail by four, but the Patriots would once again hold Garrett scoreless down the last stretch, making four of seven free throws and adding one more layup from Saylor to finish the game on a 6-0 run.
Gater led the Railroaders in scoring with 10 points, followed by Smith (9), Myers (7), sophomore Parker Reed (7) and DeWitt (4).
Other scorers for Heritage were Knapke (9), junior Kobe Meyer (9) and sophomore Landon Lybarger (6).
Evertts said of playing in Harding’s gym, “I think it was cool for our guys and it was fun to come in and see some of the history and tradition here. Obviously, they had a lot of success. We obviously wish the outcome was a little bit better, but it’s a neat opportunity for the guys and it’s cool to say we go to do it.”
In the junior varsity contest, the Patriots used a 16-5 first quarter and held the Railroaders scoreless in the third to win 35-16. Heritage sophomore Briyan Gray led all scorers with 10 points, and junior Tyler Reining led Garrett with seven.
Garrett won the “C team” game, 32-28. Freshman Camden Masek led the Railroaders with 10 points.
The Railroaders play Prairie Heights tonight in the nightcap of a girls and boys doubleheader. Varsity tipoff for the boys game is estimated for around 8 p.m.
