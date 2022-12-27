Prep Wrestling Hornets 2nd in Snider Invitational
FORT WAYNE — Angola was second to the host school in Snider’s Mike Ester Memorial Invitational. The Hornets lost to the Panthers 40-31 in the final dual.
Angola went 4-1 on the day to improve its season dual record to 22-5. It defeated Heritage (66-11), Concordia (69-12), Huntington North (54-28) and Northrop (70-12).
Prep Girls Basketball Marines lose 2 in LCA Cougar Classic
WINONA LAKE — Hamilton lost both of its games in the Lakeland Christian Academy Cougar Classic on Tuesday. The Marines lost to Faith Christian 80-25, then dropped a closer game to Granger Christian 32-27 in the afternoon.
Hamilton (6-7) will play in the fifth-place game of the tournament today against Clinton Christian at 10 a.m. at Grace College.
In other area action, Prairie Heights (1-13 overall) lost to Whitko (6-6 overall), 51-46.
