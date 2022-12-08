The Angola Hornets volleyball team made history this past season, going through uncharted waters that an area team has not gone through in a very long time if ever at all.
For that reason, Angola’s star player, Morgan Gaerte, earned the 2022 KPC Media All-Area Volleyball Prep of the Year for the second straight year, while coach Lloy Ball took the 2022 KPC Media All-Area Volleyball Coach of the Year.
Gaerte led the Hornets to a 25-8 record, Northeast Corner Conference tournament and regular season titles, and the team’s second sectional championship in three seasons, defeating Concordia Lutheran three sets to one in the Class 3A Angola Sectional final. Angola finished 10-0 in the NECC regular season play without dropping a single set.
The 6-foot-4 Gaerte ended the year with a Northeast Corner Conference high 436 kills in 825 attempts for a hitting percentage of .424 and a kill percentage of .528. Gaerte also had 55 aces, 50 blocks (30 solo), 168 digs, 10 assists and 368 receptions.
For her efforts, Gaerte was named to the Class 3A First Team All-State by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
Gaerte’s season prematurely ended in the fourth set of a Norwell Regional semifinal match against Class 3A No. 2 Benton Central after suffering a knee injury in the third set despite trying to tough it out. The Hornets were up 2-0 to the Bison before losing 3-2 following Gaerte’s injury.
Ball, to his credit, was named the IHSVCA Class 3A Coach of the Year for coaching the Hornets to a Class 3A No. 3 ranking and an unprecedented 31-1 record that saw them win 55 straight sets through 19 matches.
In his sixth year at the helm, Ball led the Hornets to victories against other volleyball powerhouses, with sweeps over Bellmont, NorthWood and Concordia Lutheran along with victories over Carroll and Heritage.
Here’s the rest of the all-area team:
Mya Ball, Jr., Angola
A University of Central Florida commit, Ball led the Hornets with 55 blocks and the conference with 80 aces. The 6’1 junior finished the season with 266 kills, 136 digs, a .483 kill percentage and .367 hitting percentage as one of Angola’s main offensive weapons. Ball was also a member of the IHSVCA Class 3A All-State Second Team and was picked to Indiana Junior North All-Star team.
Paige Franz, Sr., Angola
The libero for the Hornets, Franz finished the year fifth in the NECC with 333 digs in 93 sets, 72 assists, 39 aces and 390 receptions. Franz was also selected to the Class 3A-4A North All-Star team by the IHSVCA.
Ava Harris, So., Angola
Harris was third in the conference with 611 assists to bring her career total to 1,123 in just two years as Angola’s leading setter. She added 106 digs, 36 aces, 28 kills and 21 blocks.
Kady Conrad, Sr., Angola
Conrad’s senior season was the best of her high school career, finishing the year with 68 kills, a .331 hitting percentage and a .450 kill percentage. She added 45 blocks, 34 digs and 8 aces.
Maya Harris, Fr., Angola
Harris was Angola’s third option to a powerful offense, finishing the season with 172 kills, 126 digs, and 33 aces in just 62 sets played. Harris had a hitting percentage of .295 and a kill percentage of .444.
Ella Boersema, Jr., Churubusco
The 6-2 middle blocker and Indiana University commit was the NECC’s most efficient attacker, leading the conference with a .476 hitting percentage and a .583 kill percentage. She was second in the conference with 413 kills, the only player to get above 400 other than Angola’s Gaerte. She also recorded 70 aces, 70 solo blocks and 154 digs.
Aryssa George, Jr., Churubusco
George was a huge piece in leading the Eagles to their first ever sectional title, leading the team with 212 digs. She was by far the conference’s best setter, recording 987 assists, over 300 more than the next best player.
Emma Grim, Jr., Churubusco
After only playing four sets the season before, Grim became one of Churubusco’s top attackers this year. The outside hitter had 175 kills, 114 digs and 55 aces.
Sydnee Przemielewski, Jr., Churubusco
Przemielewski was another important outside hitter for the Eagles this season, finishing with 176 kills, 183 digs and 76 aces.
Paige Langschwager, Sr., DeKalb
Langschwager was the main offensive option for the Barons this past fall, as she finished with 164 kills, 168 digs, 29 blocks and 20 aces in 97 sets played.
Paige Baker, Jr., Fremont
A middle hitter, Baker led the Eagles in both kills (211) and blocks (41) this past season. She added 91 digs, 41 blocks and 19 aces in 83 sets.
Claire Foulk, So., Fremont
The sophomore setter put up big numbers for the Eagles, finishing fifth in the NECC with 506 assists and fifth with 68 aces. She also shared a team-high 241 digs.
Kyana Martinez, Jr., Garrett
The right side/setter was an NECC All-Conference 1st Teamer, finishing eighth in the conference for kills (163), 11th in digs (206), seventh in aces (63) 10th in blocks (38) and 11th in assists (223). Martinez sits sixth all-time in aces at Garrett with a year remaining.
Peyton Hartsough, Sr., Lakeland
Hartsough finished her career with the Lakers ranked second in the conference this season with 365 digs and sixth with 228 kills. She added 39 aces and 490 receptions.
Faith Riehl, Sr., Lakeland
Riehl was Lakeland’s second offensive option, finishing the year with 172 kills, 41 aces and had 173 digs on defense in 76 sets.
Justice Haston, Sr., Lakeland
Haston was one of the area’s best setters, finishing second in the NECC with 629 assists while adding 221 digs on defense to finish 15th.
Lauren Korte, Sr., Lakewood Park
Korte was another top setter in the area, ending her career on a high note with 505 assists to bring her career total to 1,098 and adding 202 digs. She also recorded 46 kills and 66 aces.
Trevyn Terry, Sr., Prairie Heights
The senior outside hitter was a force towards leading the Panthers to a sectional championship game this past fall, recording a team-high 277 kills and 78 blocks (46 solo) and adding 129 digs and 37 aces. Terry finished with a .301 hitting percentage and a .446 kill percentage.
Adilyn Smith, Jr., Prairie Heights
The defensive specialist for the Panthers, Smith recorded a team-high 412 digs to lead the NECC. She added 23 aces, 14 kills and 12 assists.
Jaelynn Graber, Jr., Prairie Heights
Graber was the leading setter for the Panthers, finishing fourth in the conference with 523 and was second on the team with 185 digs. She added 34 kills, 20 aces and 11 blocks.
The All-Area honorable mentions were DeKalb’s Brooklyn Barkhaus and Sophia Jackson, East Noble’s Kinsey Cole, Eastside’s Eleanor Neumann, Garrett’s Kinleigh Smith, Lakeland’s Adelyn Dininny, Lakewood Park’s Ellie Golm and Westview’s Mia Bontrager and Lucy Rensberger.
