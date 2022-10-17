EMMA – Westview’s boys soccer team asserted its authority on Saturday afternoon like it has for much of the season to repeat as a Class 1A regional champion, defeating Wheeler 7-1 in the 1A regional final at Westview High School.
The Warriors (19-1-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead 14 and a half minutes into the match and did not allow a Bearcat team with only one senior to generate much offense.
Carson Brown scored off a Wheeler giveaway in its own defensive third of the field 7 minutes, 48 seconds into the contest to begin the scoring. Brady Yoder headed in Mohamed Aamer’s centering pass in the box 14:31 into the match to make it 2-0.
Westview sophomore Nico Cochs brought comfort to coach Jamie Martin when he used his head to redirect a ball from Braden Eash into the net to give his team a 3-0 lead with 1:42 left before halftime.
“It made me feel a lot better,” Martin said. “A 2-0 lead is the scariest lead in soccer.
Braden Kauffman scored on an assist from Brown with 14:10 left to give Westview a 5-0 lead and activate the running clock. That started a scoring flurry where four goals were scored in about 4:20. The Warriors scored three of those goals.
Junior Owen Missey scored for Wheeler (14-6-1).
Cochs and Yoder had two goals each for the Warriors. Cochs also had an assist. Aamer had two assists.
Braden Rogers also scored for Westview. Bodie Martin and Evan Litwiller each had an assist.
Valentino Cevese made three saves in goal for the Warriors. Sophomore Jack Massey played the final five minutes in between the pipes.
“They’re a kick-and-run team. We’re a possession-dominated team. We wouldn’t let them loose,” Martin said. “Twenty-five (freshman Tyne Vettickal) is their scorer. Twenty-four (Missey) is a great player. He got free a few times, but we shut him down later.”
A rematch is now set in the 1A North Semi-State back on the artificial turf at Kokomo High School this coming Saturday between the Warriors and Indianapolis Park Tudor (18-2-1). Westview upset the top-ranked Warriors 2-1 in overtime last year on Brown’s goal with 2:26 left in the second overtime en route to a state championship.
The Warriors look to get leading scorer Teague Misner healthier for the semi-state. He only played about 15 minutes of soccer on regional week while nursing a high ankle sprain. He came off the bench in the second half of Thursday evening’s semifinal with Bethany Christian to score the lone goal of the match with 4:11 left in regulation to beat the Bruins.
“Teague would’ve played if we wanted him to,” Martin said.
“This is the team we thought we had, a complete soccer team. The guys have been incredible,” he continued. “We’ve had a target on our backs and the guys have carried themselves very well. There’s an air about them. It’s not cocky, it’s confident.”
