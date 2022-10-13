Well, here we are.
My final power rankings of the regular season.
I know I’ve been complaining the past several weeks about how quickly the end of the season is upon us, but now that it is finally here, I can’t help but shed a tear.
Yes, we bovines cry and have emotions just like all you humans do.
But I really shouldn’t fret, as we are just getting to the fun part. Two conference champions were crowned in the Northeast Corner Conference last week and we get to crown another in the Northeast 8 Conference this Friday (albeit a team outside of the area is to win it).
Nonetheless, we still have football to be played, and I still have rankings to deliver.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
No. 1 Angola Hornets
Last week: 1
Record: 6-2
Last Friday’s result: 33-22 win over Garrett
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Eastside
The Hornets are now winners of five straight and locked up a NECC Big School Division championship for the first time since 2018 last Friday, but they didn’t do it without a fight from a team that had no business beating them.
The now 1-7 Garrett Railroaders were on the brink of being a spoiler for Angola, until quarterback Tyler Call ran for two of his three total touchdowns before Gavin Willis sealed the victory with a 29-yard rushing score with under seven minutes to go.
Andre Tagliaferri was shut down for the most part, only making three catches for 51 yards to go with six carries for 46 yards. His three catches were the only receptions Angola had for the entire game.
That meant the Hornets had to rely on Call for most of their points (3-for-5 passing, 51 yards, 15 carries, 82 yards), with all of his scores coming on the ground to go along with the team’s 200 total rushing yards.
This Friday’s matchup, against the NECC Small School Division champions in Eastside, could have the makings of being one of the games, if not the game of the year.
No. 2 Eastside Blazers
Last week: 2
Record: 6-2
Last Friday’s result: 35-0 win over Central Noble
This Friday’s opponent: at Angola
Like Angola, the Blazers are winners of five straight and headed into their week 8 contest against Central Noble as heavy favorites.
Unlike Angola, however, Eastside left very little doubt in people’s minds that they were deserving of a fourth straight divisional crown, routing the Cougars 35-0.
Quarterback Carsen Jacobs (12 carries, 116 yards, 1 rushing touchdown) was 6-for-8 passing for 72 yards and a touchdown pass to Dackotia Reed (3 catches, 46 yards).
Dax Holman (10 carries, 105 yards, 2 touchdowns) scored his 12th and 13th touchdowns of the season while Briar Munsey added one.
Defense was also strong for the Blazers, as Jacobs, Reed and Kyle Yoder each secured one interception.
As mentioned in Angola’s capsule, the Blazers will look to be considered the best of the NECC with a showdown at Angola.
No. 3 Churubusco Eagles
Last week: 4
Record: 6-2
Last Friday’s result: 35-19 win over West Noble
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Fairfield
The Eagles, who finished second in the NECC Small Division, officially became the conference’s third best team behind Angola and Eastside after a strong first quarter against the second-place team in the Big Division, West Noble.
Quarterback Riley Buroff threw seven completions for 80 yards and two touchdowns, one a 20-yard pass to Brennan Gaff and the other a 12-yard throw to Ethan Smith.
Buroff also put his feet to work, running 18 times for 225 yards and three scores, with his longest run being a 57-yarder. Teammate Wyatt Marks was not far behind him with 135 yards on 21 rushing attempts.
The Eagles close the regular season Friday at home against Fairfield, who just put an end to a three-game losing streak after starting the season 4-0.
No. 4 West Noble Chargers
Last week: 3
Record: 6-2
Last Friday’s result: 35-19 loss to Churubusco
This Friday’s opponent: at Prairie Heights
Junior quarterback Drew Yates did everything he could to get his Chargers a huge win over Churubusco, throwing 11-for-15 for 117 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to McKale Bottles, as well as running 13 times for 40 yards and a score.
His efforts were in vain, however, as the Eagles offense were just too much for the Chargers to stop and answer.
Sophomore running back Seth Pruitt ran for a career-best 170 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown (his 10th of the season), but it still wasn’t enough to get the team a win.
The loss doesn’t hurt West Noble by any means however in terms of momentum, as the Chargers should be able to close the season at 7-2 when they travel to 2-6 Prairie Heights this weekend.
No. 5 DeKalb Barons
Last week: Not Ranked
Record: 3-5
Last Friday’s result: 48-7 win over Bellmont
This Friday’s opponent: at Leo
The Barons creep back into the top five after winning two of its last three games, including last Friday’s 48-7 drubbing of 0-8 Bellmont, who just scored its third touchdown of the season in that game.
Senior quarterback Tegan Irk was absolutely unstoppable in the pocket, completing 19 of his 26 passes for 342 yards and six touchdowns.
Senior tight end Derek Overbay was the recipient of half of those touchdown passes, scoring three times in eight catches for 93 yards.
Donnie Wiley scored twice on seven catches for both a season and game-high 154 yards, and Logan Montoya caught the remaining touchdown, finishing the game with two catches for 31 yards.
DeKalb closes the regular season at Leo on Friday, a strong test considering the Barons haven’t defeated the Lions in eight tries dating back to when Leo joined the NE8 in 2015.
Dropped Out: East Noble
Others Considered: None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.