ANGOLA — Trine’s success against its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival continued Saturday afternoon.
In a battle between the 20th ranked Thunder (5-2 overall, 2-0 MIAA) and the 15th ranked Calvin Knights (5-2, 0-2 MIAA), Trine won its 16th game in a row against the Knights dating back to Feb. 6, 2016, winning by a score of 60-45 in a game that Calvin never led.
The Thunder began the game with a 6-0 lead after senior forward Sam Underhill (9 points, eight rebounds) made a pair of free throws and a layup, followed by sophomore guard Katie Tate (2 pts, one steal) adding a layup until Calvin’s Gabby Timmer made the first basket for the Knights over four minutes in.
After a couple of traded baskets between the two sides, Trine closed the quarter with a 7-0 run in the final three minutes to take a 15-6 lead, holding the Knights to just 23.1% shooting from the field.
Sophomore guard Sidney Wagner had nine of Trine’s 13 points in the second quarter, including five free throws, though Calvin cut into the Thunder’s lead ever so slightly to trail 28-21 at the break.
A big factor at the half was Trine’s bench outscoring Calvin’s 21-4, and eventually 34-7 for the game.
Wagner was responsible for more than half of the bench points, finishing the game with a team-high 19 points, adding seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
The second half saw the Thunder outscore Calvin 32-24, with senior guard Alyssa Argyle scoring all 11 of her points in the 20 minutes to finish second for the team.
Other scorers for the Thunder were Sierra Hinds (9 pts, 3-for-5 3-pt FG, 3 rebs), Abby Sanner (6 pts, 6 rebs), and Makayla Ardis (6 rebs) and Katie Sloneker (2 assists) with two points each.
Timmer led Calvin with 20 points and six rebounds, and Leah Harris added 13 points and six rebounds.
The Thunder’s next game is this Saturday against MIAA rival Olivet in what will be Trine’s final home game of the 2022 calendar year. They will hit the road for their next five games to close out the year.
