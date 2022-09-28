FORT WAYNE – The Churubusco boys tennis team’s 2022 season is over after the Eagles fell to Snider, 5-0 Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the Carroll Sectional.
Busco gave up forfeits at No 3 singles and No. 2 doubles. At No. 1 singles, Mason Young fell to Snider’s Talan Rowe, 6-3, 6-4, and at No. 2, Henry Caulk lost to Camden Davis in straight sets.
At No. 1 doubles, Busco’s Gage Crick and Mason Jacks took their opponents to three sets before losing to Snider’s Jack Mohrman and Max Mohrman, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4.
