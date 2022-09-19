FRANKLIN – Trine University’s football team set the tone early, getting out to a big early lead on offense while the defense held up its end of the equation in a 55-21 win over Franklin on the road Saturday.
The Thunder (3-0) exploded for 523 yards of total offense on the afternoon. They ran 70 offensive plays and averaged a hefty 7.5 yards per play.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs said his team put together a complete game. “We played four quarters of good football … I was very impressed with our play in the third quarter.”
Senior quarterback Alex Price, officially named the Thunder starter last week, torched the Grizzles for 274 passing yards on 13-of-18 with three TDs. Backup QB, senior Brett Kaylor, relieved Price in the second half and completed 5-of-8 passes for 74 yards and a TD.
“Alex made good reads out there . .. we put a lot on him,” Abbs said. He has the ability to check in and out of things. He played like a coach on the field.”
Franklin (0-3) got on the scoreboard first in this one, taking the opening kickoff and marching 78 yards to a 14-yard TD pass from Kai Ross to Garrett Cora.
Trine scored the next 17 points: A Marco Guerrero 40-yard pick-six with 6:35 left in the first quarter, followed by a 27-yard TD pass from Price to Brandon Kline before a Braden Young field goal at the 12:39 mark of the second quarter.
Franklin cut the Trine lead to 17-14 on a 9-yard TD pass from Ross to Jarrett Gibson.
Trine closed out the first half with 10 more points on a Colton Wampler field goal and a 67-yard TD run by Price. The Thunder led 27-14 at intermission.
Trine expanded its lead to 48-14 in the third quarter with three more scores: a 1-yard Cole Alexander TD run and two more Price TD passes, one to Rodney Johnson for 16 yards and the other to Kale Lawson for 72 yards.
Franklin got an 18-yard TD pass from Ross to Dylan McKinney early in the fourth quarter, before Trine put an exclamation point on the blowout win with a 1-yard TD pass from Kaylor to Kyran Pearson.
Price, demonstrating his dual threat bona fides, led the Thunder rushing attack with 112 yards and a TD. Dominic Crowder added 11 carries for 73 yards.
Kline led the Thunder receiving corps with five catches for 119 yards and a TD. Lawson had five catches for 100 yards and a TD.
Keysean Amison led the Trine defense with eight tackles and a forced fumble. Matthew Jimenez had four tackles including half a sack.
The Thunder defense limited the Grizzlies to 266 yards in total offense.
In other MIAA action on Saturday, Albion defeated Rose-Hulman 49-17, Olivet edged Hanover 31-28, Kalamazoo outpaced Defiance 42-23, Hope fell to Mt. St. Joseph 33-28, Adrian overwhelmed Bluffton 58-23 and Alma ran away from Anderson, 45-7.
Trine hosts Centre next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
