The East Noble girls cross country team was the only KPC area team, boys or girls, to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals this past season.
If that sentence sounds familiar from last year’s All-Area story, that’s because it should.
The Knights were just as if not more potent this season, winning the NE8 championship for the second straight year, their first time to repeat as champions since winning three in a row from 2015-17.
They also returned to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute for the second year in a row and sixth overall.
There, the Knights were 14th out of 24 teams with 350 points, a six-place and nearly 100-point improvement from last year, with a little help from someone.
The 2022 KPC Media All-Area Girls Cross Country Prep of the Year, sophomore Addison Lindsey, was the area’s best runner, placing 17th out of 204 in a time of 18:26.8, just two seconds from landing in the top 15.
It is the second time Lindsey has qualified for the state finals meet but first time competing in it, as an injury prevented her from running it last year.
Shortly after the race, Lindsey said of her ability to compete, “To have made it this far and be able to run in the state meet, I just thank God for that. I just hope that I can impact people through that and I just am so thankful for being healthy and strong.”
Lindsey won several races this season, including the DeKalb Baron Classic (18:32), the Manchester Invite (18:25), the Northeast 8 Conference Meet at Huntington (18:44) and the West Noble Sectional (19:21), most of the time winning handedly.
At the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcat Classic on Sep. 3, Lindsey broke the school record 5-kilometer time in the Red race with a time of 18:00.9, nearly 21 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Lindsey also helped lead the team at the conference meet to a 27 point total, which set an NE8 record dating back to when the meet began in 2015. The previous record of 35 was also set by the Knights last year.
For everything the Knights did as team this season and advancing to state once again, Mark Liepe retains his title as 2022 KPC Media All-Area Coach of the Year for girls cross country.
Here’s the rest of the all-area team:
Macey Colin, Fr., East Noble
Colin was just a freshman this season but has already solidified herself as one of the area’s best. She was the Northeast 8 Conference runner-up at Huntington University in a time of 19:48, and was runner-up at the West Noble Sectional in 20:00. Her best time came at the New Haven Semi State at Indiana Wesleyan, finishing in 19:25. At the IHSAA State Finals, she ran 19:56 to finish 91st.
Lydia Keihn, Sr., East Noble
This past fall, Keihn was an All-NE8 first teamer, finishing in 20:28 at Huntington University to place sixth overall. She was ninth at sectionals in 20:36, 37th at regionals (20:51) and 23rd at semi state with a season-high 19:24. At state, she was 107th in 20:06.
Rae David, So., East Noble
A 1st Team All-NE8 member, David was yet another big factor for the Knights this season. She placed fifth at the conference meet in 20:21, fourth at sectionals (20:10), 29th at regionals (20:33) and 56th at semi-state with a season best 20:03. At LaVern Gibson, David was 145th in 20:37.
Chloe Gibson, Fr., East Noble
Gibson proved herself worthy of a varsity spot at the Northeast 8 Conference meet late in the season, winning the junior varsity race there in 20:15 and three minutes ahead of second place. The time would have notched her fourth overall in the varsity race. Gibson was sixth at sectionals (20:17), 17th at regionals (20:09) and 52nd at semi state in a season high time of 19:58. At state, Gibson was 140th in 20:34.
Rachel Becker, Sr., East Noble
Becker was the Knights’ fifth runner at conference, placing 13th to make 2nd Team All-NE8 in 21:00. In the tournament, she was 14th at sectional (20:50), 34th at regional (20:46) and 61st at semi-state with a season best time of 20:09. At the state finals meet, Becker was 159th in 20:58.
Dakota Rodgers, Jr., East Noble
Rodgers was an All-NE8 Honorable Mention for the Knights, rounding out the top 20 in the race in 21:22. While she didn’t run at sectionals due to injury, Rodgers competed with the team the rest of the way, placing 48th at regionals (21:23) and 143rd at the state finals (20:35). Her best time came at semi-state in 20:22, where she came in 70th.
Julie Crow, Jr., E. Noble
Crow was another All-NE8 Honorable mention after finishing just behind Rodgers at conference, placing 21st in 21:24. Crow ran a season best 21:04 at sectionals to place 17th, but did not run with the team beyond that due to just how stacked the Knights were.
Gracynn Hinkley, Sr., Angola
Hinkley was the top runner for the Hornets in her final season and one of the best competitors in the area. She was Northeast Corner Conference champion at Prairie Heights in a time of 19:48. In the postseason, she was third at the West Noble Sectional (20:05), 14th at the West Noble Regional (20:01) and 29th at the New Haven Semi State at Indiana Wesleyan (19:30).
Ava Budak, Jr., Angola
Budak concluded another strong season for the Hornets, finishing eighth (20:47) at the conference meet to earn All-NECC Honors, 15th at sectionals (20:55) and 51st at regionals (21:37).
Jordan Davenport, So., Angola
The sophomore Davenport was consistently in the conversation as Angola’s second or third runner, competing with Budak in most meets. In the postseason, she was 11th (20:55) at conference to make All-NECC, 13th in sectionals (20:49) and 52nd at regionals (21:39).
Abby DeTray, Sr., DeKalb
DeTray was the top runner for the Barons this past season, leading the team in several races. At the NE8 meet, DeTray was an All-NE8 first teamer after she finished fourth in 20:15. She placed fifth at the West Noble Sectional in 20:11, 15th at the West Noble Regional in 20:04 and 38th at the New Haven Semi State at Indiana Wesleyan in 19:41.
Lydia Bennett, Sr., DeKalb
Alongside DeTray, Bennett finished her career competing for places with her teammate as one of the top racers in the area. She was third in the NE8 meet in 20:14 to make 1st Team, seventh at sectionals (20:25), 18th at regionals (20:09) and 69th at semi state (20:18).
Hallie Shrewsburg, Jr., Fremont
Shrewsburg was the lone regional qualifier for the Eagles this year, placing 50th at West Noble in 21:37. She was 16th at the West Noble Sectional in 21:01 and fifth (20:37) at the NECC meet for All-NECC honors.
Trinity Parson, Fr., West Noble
As a freshman, Parson established herself as the No. 1 runner for the Chargers, leading the team at sectionals (8th in 20:32), regionals (24th in 20:21) and was one of two representatives at semi-state (57th in 20:04). At conference, Parson was the runner-up behind Hinkley in 20:07, leading her Chargers to a Northeast Corner Conference team title.
Elizabeth Christlieb, Sr., West Noble
The other West Noble representative at semi state, Christilieb was 65th in 20:16 at the race. At regionals, she was 30th (20:37) and at sectionals, was 10th (20:42). At the NECC meet, Christilieb was fourth (20:36).
Lucy Martin, So., West Noble
Martin was another top runner for the Chargers. At NECC, she was third in a time of 20:31. In the postseason, she was 18th at sectionals (21:06) and 44th at regionals (20:58).
Ruby Clark, Jr., West Noble
Clark placed seventh at the conference meet to earn All-NECC honors, finishing in 20:46. While she didn’t run at the sectional, she competed in the regional, where she was 76th in 22:34.
Katia Fernandez, So., Prairie Heights
Fernandez qualified for the West Noble Regional as the only individual for the Panthers, placing 81st in 23:22. At the West Noble Sectional, she was 19th in 21:07 and sixth (20:39) at the conference meet to earn All-NECC.
Bailey Manns, Fr., Westview
Manns represented the Warriors as their top individual in the New Haven Semi State at Indiana Wesleyan, running 20:58 to finish 102nd. At the West Noble Regional, she finished 38th in 20:51, and was 11th at the West Noble Sectional in 20:45. At conference, Manns was an All-NECC recipient after placing 10th in 20:52.
Kiana Mast, So., Westview
Mast was another strong competitor for the Warriors, qualifying for the regional, where she was 43rd in 20:57. At sectionals, she was 12th in 20:48, just three seconds behind her teammate. Mast was also an All-NECC honoree, finishing 13th in 21:10.
The All-Area honorable mentions were Angola’s Antalya Jackson, Central Noble’s Allyssa Spohr and Makenna Malcolm, DeKalb’s Olivia Woodcox, Prairie Heights’ Ashlynn Myers, West Noble’s Ava Bish and Westview’s Adelyn Rainsberger, Annagail Warrener and Gwen Owsley.
