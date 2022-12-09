I’M BAAACCKK!
I’ve returned from my annual vacation between football and basketball season after living life in luxury after representing my barnyard well.
I was fed the most luscious grass and pampered after everyone saw the crown on my head from winning my first football picks title since 2013 and becoming Queen of the Gridiron.
Now it’s about time to become Queen of the Hardwood once again.
Evan Weaver got extremely lucky last year, defeating Brice Vance by a measly one game.
Brice is gone and Jeff Jones is not competing this year, but he’ll still have his work cut out for him as myself, Ken Fillmore, Mark Murdock and returner, David Vantress, all are fighting for the crown this season.
As we are knee-deep into the girls season and the boys are well underway, expect my weekly rankings column to return next Tuesday.
But for now, here are the weekly picks.
Angola boys over Garrett
Neither team has won a game this season, though Angola has won 11 straight against the Railroaders.
DeKalb boys over Fremont
Barons get their first victory over a tough 0-4 start thanks to a brutal schedule.
Prairie Heights boys over Eastside
Isaiah Malone and Chase Bachelor should have more big scoring outings Saturday night.
Central Noble boys over Westview
Coach Bodey gets the better of his son-in-law Chandler Prible after learning of his gameplan at the dinner table. I’m kidding of course, but Bodey’s coaching experience still prevails.
Churubusco boys over South Adams
The Starfires have lost four straight since winning their season opener, while ’Busco has lost to two teams expected to perform really well this season (Westview and Columbia City).
Carroll boys over Columbia City
Grab your popcorn, because this one’s gonna be a barnburner.
Leo girls over DeKalb
DeKalb lost to Angola by two, who then lost to Leo by two. With that logic, Lions win by four.
Churubusco girls over West Noble
The defensive pressure from the Eagles will be too much for the Chargers.
Eastside girls over Prairie Heights
Prairie Heights is 1-8 overall and yet to win a game in the NECC. The Blazers are 6-2, 4-0 NECC.
Lakeland girls over Bethany Christian
If Peyton Hartsough, Alivia Rasler and Olivia Oman can put together a strong performance, they should get the better of Zoe Willems and Mariah Stoltzfus for the Bruins.
Columbia City girls over Norwell
Grab your popcorn again, because this game has Northeast 8 title implications.
Wisconsin La Crosse men over Trine
Two teams with strong starts to their seasons. In this instance, home team wins.
Indiana men over Arizona
Trayce Jackson Davis just recorded the third triple double in program history in a win over Nebraska Wednesday night, and Assembly Hall will be rocking again for this game.
Hannah’s Hooks
1. Angola boys
2. DeKalb boys
3. Prairie Heights boys
4. Central Noble boys
5. Churubusco boys
6. Columbia City boys
7. Leo girls
8. Churubusco girls
9. Eastside girls
10. Lakeland girls
11. Columbia City girls
12. Wisconsin La Crosse men
13. Indiana men
Fillmore’s Fouls
1. Angola boys
2. Fremont boys
3. Prairie Heights boys
4. Westview boys
5. Churubusco boys
6. Carroll boys
7. DeKalb girls
8. Churubusco girls
9. Eastside girls
10. Lakeland girls
11. Norwell girls
12. Wisconsin La Crosse men
13. Arizona men
Murdock’s Misses
1. Angola boys
2. DeKalb boys
3. Eastside boys
4. Westview boys
5. Churubusco boys
6. Columbia City boys
7. DeKalb girls
8. Churubusco girls
9. Eastside girls
10. Lakeland girls
11. Norwell girls
12. Wisconsin La Crosse men
13. Indiana men
Evan’s Errors
1. Angola boys
2. DeKalb boys
3. Prairie Heights boys
4. Westview boys
5. Churubusco boys
6. Carroll boys
7. Leo girls
8. Churubusco girls
9. Eastside girls
10. Bethany Christian girls
11. Columbia City girls
12. Wisconsin La Crosse men
13. Indiana men
David’s Dunks
1. Angola boys
2. Fremont boys
3. Prairie Heights boys
4. Central Noble boys
5. South Adams boys
6. Carroll boys
7. DeKalb girls
8. Churubusco girls
9. Eastside girls
10. Lakeland girls
11. Columbia City girls
12. Trine men
13. Indiana men
