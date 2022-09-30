Is it just me, or is the football season flying by?
If you had told me three weeks ago that we would be in week seven of the high school season, I would have believed you (of course), but I still am still astounded by how quickly it’s come up on us.
But before I get into last week’s recap and this week’s predictions, I wanted to send my thoughts to those who have family that were in the path of Hurricane Ian, as some of my own herd faced the brunt of it head on in southwestern Florida.
Farmer John kept all of us barnyard animals in the loop, and it breaks my big heart hearing about the destruction it left in its wake.
But it’s a time to be positive, as I’m assured those who were affected will come back stronger than ever.
As for football, there’s not a lot to say about the results of last week’s games, as they were pretty ugly to say the least.
But that doesn’t mean last Friday wasn’t momentous, as it was a night of breaking out the record books.
Congratulations are in order to DeKalb for breaking multiple records in its 56-48 victory over Huntington North last Friday. If you didn’t get a chance to read Ken Fillmore’s story on the records set in Wednesday’s papers, it’s worth the read.
Also, Prairie Heights’ Jaden Daniels broke the school record in career receptions in last week’s game against Eastside with 56 and counting, so kudos to him as well.
In the standings, myself and Ken remain first and second after identical 8-2 records last week, while Jeff Jones, David Vantress and Evan Weaver are third, fourth and fifth after having 9-1 showings.
Here are my Week 7 predictions.
Columbia City over East Noble
While Columbia City isn’t Norwell, they’re pretty darn gone close.
Churubusco over Central Noble
The Cougars get their first loss in the NECC Small Division at the hands of the Eagles.
West Noble over Lakeland
The Lakers have won six of their last seven matchups with the Chargers. I expect the 5-1 Chargers to get one back tonight.
Eastside over Fremont
Blazers roll over a Fremont team that hasn’t scored in its last three games, placing themselves in a position to clinch the NECC Small Division outright next week.
Fairfield over Garrett
The season is winding down fast, and the Railroaders are dangerously close to their first winless season since 1950. The Falcons have lost two straight but should get back on the right path with a win on homecoming tonight.
Norwell over DeKalb
The Class 3A No. 4 Knights are scary good, scoring 40.5 points a game while giving up 2.3 a game to opponents. If I were the Barons, I’d be worried.
Angola over Mishawaka Marian
In recent history, Marian has been a blueblood with seven straight regional appearances. But the Knights are on track for their first losing season since 2013. I like the Hornets to get the road win.
Bremen over Prairie Heights
These two teams have matched up only four times in the last 35 years (all since 2011), with the Lions 4-0 in that span. It will likely be 5-0 after tonight.
Trine over Alma
This one will be fun, as both the Thunder and Scots come into this one 4-0 on the season. Since Trine are home and are celebrating homecoming, I gotta go with the Thunder.
Minnesota over Purdue
The 21st-ranked Golden Gophers look good right now with a 4-0 record after blowing out each of their opponents, while I don’t necessarily trust the Boilermakers after they eked by Florida Atlantic last weekend.
Week 6 Scores
Norwell 45, East Noble 0
Angola 39, Fairfield 6
DeKalb 56, Huntington North 48
West Noble 40, Garrett 14
Eastside 54, Prairie Heights 12
Lakeland 49, Central Noble 20
Churubusco 44, Fremont 0
Trine 17, Centre (Ky.) 0
Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 32
Indianapolis Colts 20, Kansas City Chiefs 17
Standings
Hannah Holstein 45-14-1 (8-2 last week)
Ken Fillmore 44-15-1 (8-2)
Jeff Jones 44-15-1 (9-1)
David Vantress 42-17-1 (9-1)
Evan Weaver 41-18-1 (9-1)
This week’s picks
Hannah’s Hotties
1. Columbia City
2. Churubusco
3. West Noble
4. Eastside
5. Fairfield
6. Norwell
7. Angola
8. Bremen
9. Trine
10. Minnesota
Fillmore’s Fumbles
1. Columbia City
2. Churubusco
3. West Noble
4. Eastside
5. Fairfield
6. Norwell
7. Angola
8. Bremen
9. Trine
10. Minnesota
Jones’ Jukes
1. Columbia City
2. Churubusco
3. West Noble
4. Eastside
5. Fairfield
6. Norwell
7. Angola
8. Bremen
9. Trine
10. Minnesota
David’s D’ohs
1. Columbia City
2. Churubusco
3. West Noble
4. Eastside
5. Fairfield
6. Norwell
7. Angola
8. Bremen
9. Trine
10. Purdue
Evan’s Errors
1. Columbia City
2. Churubusco
3. West Noble
4. Eastside
5. Fairfield
6. Norwell
7. Angola
8. Bremen
9. Trine
10. Minnesota
