ALBION — 62 wrestlers. 16 teams. 16 weight classes.
All girls.
Central Noble hosted its first ever girls wrestling invitational Saturday morning, running smoothly from start to finish over three hours.
The Cougars have hosted a middle school invite the past 15-20 years according to coach Kaleb Mooney, following that blueprint for the high school level.
"Having an invite is an awesome thing that helps grow the sport," Mooney said. "I think this is the only high school invite we've ever hosted, so it's exciting that it is geared around girls wrestling so that way we can grow the sport and potentially get a full roster for next year."
The Knights took first place as a team with 106 points, ahead of Wawasee's 82 and New Haven's 66.
"I thought we did really good considering a lot of the girls are young and we haven't seen much mat time," Knights assistant coach Jeff Weimer said. "We did really good in wrestling certain positions, and most matches can be won on our heart, and I felt we did a really good job in that."
Juniors Kyleigh Honaker (102-104 pounds) and Michie Richards (129-136) won their classes for the best finishes on the day for the Knights.
In Honaker's class, she pinned Jimtown's Haley Francis (5:08), New Haven's Kyanna Cooper (3:45) and Central Noble's Colen Truelove (1:31). Truelove got third for the Cougars with a pin over Francis (0:39).
Richards also won all of her matches by fall, pinning Lakeland's Chloe Warren (0:41), Warsaw's Emily Dawson (1:41) and Wawasee's Brooke Catron (4:00).
Three Knights took second-place finishes: Sam George (109-111), Danika Handshoe (114-117) and Natalie Speidel (119-124).
George picked up falls against Elkhart's Mardi Waits (0:53) and Lakeland's Makayla Mains (0:42) but was pinned herself in the championship match by Carroll's Cheyanne Welch in 21 seconds.
Handshoe won by falls over Carroll's Victoria Eviston (1:27) and Mishawaka's Breyanna Moreno (1:03) but a second round loss to Wawasee's Ciarra Rodriguez (4:45) gave her second place.
For Spiedel, she lost in the first round to eventual champion Mariana Castro from Warsaw in a 10-1 major decision, but bounced back with a 3-2 decision victory against teammate Kamaya Bell and a fall over Prairie Heights' Christian Lewis (1:53).
"It was really a group effort for us," Weimer said. "We can't say we didn't have any bad performances today."
West Noble had a solid day, taking fourth place with 53 points, narrowly ahead of Warsaw's 51 and Carroll and Central Noble's 50.
The Chargers had two champions in Makayla Withrow (104-110) and Jasmine Gibson (116-121).
Withrow won all of her matches by fall, pinning Carroll's Haley McQueen (0:33) and East Noble's Aubrey Diehm (0:37) in the first two rounds and Wayne's Amanda Perez (2:25) in the championship.
Gibson pinned all of her opponents in the first period, defeating Lakeland's Kylee Waldron (1:53), East Noble's Emma Raatz (1:08) and Warsaw's Kynna Yoder (0:33). Waldron took second for the Lakers in fall victories over Yoder (0:30) and Raatz (0:32).
The other two wrestlers for WN, Jaslyn James (217-239) and Mercadez Kroontz (136-141) took second and third in their respective classes.
The host Cougars were led by Naomi Leffers (141-147) and Ellie Clevenger (180-192) with second-place finishes. Leffers pinned Carroll's Emily Madinski in 58 seconds and Prairie Heights' Sophia Adamski in 1:22, but was pinned in the first round by champion Olivia Bohde from New Haven in 3:58.
Clevenger lost to champion Grace Brockman of Carroll in a first round matchup by way of a 4-0 decision, but picked up a fall over Wayne's Kaylynne Seitz (3:50) and a win by forfeit against Lakeland's Naomi Arroyo.
Along with Truelove, Brianna Lackey took third for the Cougars at 159-165 with a pin in 1:38 against Wayne's Ciara Howard.
"I like that we got a win out of Brianna after being in and out with sickness," Mooney said. "And Colen battled through injury and wound up getting third place. Our girls did really well and they're showing a lot of improvement. I think we had a really, really good day."
Lakeland took ninth with 44 points, paced by champion Angelina Clay at 93-98. She pinned Central Noble's Marissa DeWitt (0:21) and South Bend Riley's Semaca Ziegart (0:55) before taking a 5-0 decision over Elkhart's Genesis Ramirez in the title match.
Prairie Heights was led by Amber Handshoe at 167-171 after she took second following a fall over East Noble's Kaitlyn Leighty (0:41) in the first round. The Panthers were 14th with 17 points.
DeKalb's lone wrestler, junior Briar Hartleroad, beat Handshoe in a 4-2 decision and pinned Leighty in a minute to win the class.
"I thought I did very good," Hartleroad said. "This is my first year and I was afraid to take shots. Today I set it, I did it and I ended up winning, so don't be afraid."
It was Hartleroad's first two victories of the season after she had started the year 0-5.
"Oh my gosh, it feels amazing," Hartleroad said. "Even not winning feels amazing because you're having fun."
Hartleroad added that she joined wrestling this year because of the intensity of it and that "it's a good way to discipline yourself and you body while still having fun."
She also advocated for other girls to join, saying that while it's scary when the whole team is full of boys, but that they should still do it.
"You'll be surprised," she said.
