ANGOLA — The West Noble Chargers proved why they are still amongst the top teams in the Northeast Corner Conference when it comes to boys soccer, or fútbol in Ligonier’s terms, Thursday night.
Despite losing a handful of seniors from last year’s conference tournament-winning team, the Chargers returned to the championship match with a 4-1 defeat of the Angola Hornets, helped in large part by West Noble’s 19 shots on goal to Angola’s 12.
“I thought it could have been a lot better,” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said. “We felt like we dominated the game, and it was just a matter of putting the opportunities in the back of the net. Of our 19 shots on goal, I think 15 of them were one on ones with the keeper and we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
The Hornets were without starting center midfielder, sophomore Trey Soulliere, who was serving a one-game suspension after receiving a red card in their quarterfinals match against Prairie Heights.
The loss of Soulliere didn’t hurt the Hornets at the start, as they took a 1-0 lead with less than 10 minutes into the half after junior stopper Darren Haire used some fancy footwork to get around a couple of Chargers defenders before scoring.
“West Noble made a mistake in the midfield and we were able to find our striker,” Hornets coach Taylor Medina said. “Darren made a great move and put in a nice, clean left-footed shot. It goes back to what I said about people capitalizing on your mistakes and we were able to capitalize on that.”
West Noble tied the match at the 20:58 mark of the half when junior Brayden Barth scored on an assist from sophomore Emilio Lopez.
Barth finished the night with a hat trick, his second coming with 13:14 left in the game and his third coming with 17 seconds remaining. It was his second straight after scoring three in the quarterfinal against Lakeland on Tuesday.
“Barth was our second top goal scorer behind Henry Torres last year,” Zamarripa said. “So we know he was going to get us some goals this year. He had an all-around performance today, and I think he could have had maybe another two.”
The goal that put West Noble up for good, however, came from senior David Mendoza off a long lob ball with 8:55 remaining until halftime.
At the half, the Chargers had 10 shots on goal to Angola’s four, though it felt like the Hornets should have had a lot more with their quick-strike offense.
Goalies for both teams were kept busy all night, Jorge Rebola Iranzo made 18 saves as goalie for the Hornets while West Noble’s Christian Rodriguez made 11.
The Chargers (6-5) have made the NECC Tournament championship six of the last seven times, winning in all six of those appearances.
West Noble will play Westview (9-1-1) in Emma on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Warriors defeated Garrett (2-9) on the road 8-0 in the other semifinal Thursday.
Angola (6-5) is off until Tuesday, when they host Lakeland in a conference match for senior night.
“We’ll probably just give the guys rest,” Medina said of the week ahead. “This whole year, we’ve had three games every week, so it’s nice to have a week without that.”
