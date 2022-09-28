Well, well, well.
There isn’t a whole lot to say about the results from last week’s football games, other than that the teams who were predicted to win won and the teams that were predicted to lose lost.
How does that transfer over to my power rankings this rank?
Nothing changes, at all really, other than a couple of teams that impressed me (DeKalb and Lakeland) are creeping their way up to consideration in my good graces.
To understand why my top five doesn’t change despite one team being practically run off the field on their homecoming...
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
No. 1 Angola Hornets
Last week: 1
Record: 4-2
Last Friday’s result: 39-6 win over Fairfield
This Friday’s opponent: at Mishawaka Marian
If you remember my rankings last week, I posed the question as to if Fairfield was actually as good as their 4-1 record showed prior to their loss to West Noble two weeks ago.
Well, Angola confirmed my suspicions about the Falcons as the Hornets gave them another stinger (excuse the pun) behind 58 rushing yards, 74 passing yards and two total touchdowns by quarterback Tyler Call, on top of two rushing TD’s and 57 yards by who other than Andre Tagliaferri.
Notwithstanding a major upset by Garrett in a couple weeks, Angola has already clinched a share of the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division title after their win against Fairfield.
The Hornets get a break from conference play when they head west to play a 2-4 Mishawaka Marian team, whose victories are a 21-3 defeat over Culver Academy and a 7-6 win against South Bend Adams, both of whom are 1-5 overall.
No. 2 Eastside Blazers
Last week: 2
Record: 4-2
Last Friday’s result: 54-12 win over Prairie Heights
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Fremont
Last week, I said a Blazers victory over a winless Garrett team in and of itself wasn’t all that impressive when you consider the fact Eastside is still a good Class 2A program.
The same sentiment after playing Prairie Heights pretty much applies here, as it was hard to believe the Blazers were going let the Panthers upset them on Homecoming.
I may sound like a broken record by now, but once again, quarterback Carsen Jacobs was the star of the show, running for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, while throwing 10-for-15 for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
Dackotia Reed was the recipient of two of those touchdown passes, finishing the night with three catches for 76 yards. Kolt Gerke was the other, making two catches for 32 yards.
The opponent for Eastside this week is NECC Small Division foe Fremont, a team that is 2-4 and has been outscored 130-0 in the last three games.
No. 3 East Noble Knights
Last week: 3
Record: 3-3
Last Friday’s result: 45-0 loss to Norwell
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Columbia City
It’s hard to say much about East Noble’s performance against Norwell last Friday considering the fact the Knights failed to score a single point.
However, considering the fact that Norwell is 6-0 and has given up a total of 14 points all season, East Noble was just another scoreless victim.
Quarterback Zander Brazel was 9-for-15 passing for 114 yards, but was swallowed up in the backfield too much for his own good, with eight carries for -32 yards.
Tyson Reinbold was East Noble’s leading rusher, but even he could barely break through the defensive line, only running 68 yards on 18 carries.
The Knights have their work cut out for them again this Friday, hosting a 5-1 Columbia City team who has outscored opponents 181-14 in its last four games.
No. 4 West Noble Chargers
Last week: 4
Record: 5-1
Last Friday’s result: 40-14 win over Garrett
This Friday’s opponent: at Lakeland
Yes, the Chargers are 5-1.
Yes, the Chargers manhandled Garrett while East Noble was manhandled by Norwell.
The only issue I have with West Noble being higher in my rankings is, outside of the win over Eastside in Week 3, the Chargers haven’t really beaten another quality opponent.
The same argument could be made for East Noble having not picked up a single quality win yet, but it’s hard to say who the better team is with the two in different conferences.
As for last Friday’s victory over the Railroaders, Seth Pruitt once again was a force in the trenches, running 21 times for 126 yards and three scores, with Fernando Macias (13 carries, 84 yards) and Drew Yates (12 carries, 65 yards) also adding touchdowns on the ground.
After back-to-back blowout victories, the opponent for the Chargers this Friday, Lakeland, might be one of West Noble’s stronger tests of the season to date.
No. 5 Churubusco Eagles
Last week: 5
Record: 4-2
Last Friday’s result: 44-0 win over Fremont
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Central Noble
Much like the Eagles’ victory against Prairie Heights, there’s not much to say about Churubusco’s shutout victory to a Fremont team that has now lost four straight after a promising start.
Senior running back Wyatt Marks led the team with 14 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Riley Buroff added two more on five carries and 83 yards. Ethan Smith also scored on an 18-yarder.
Buroff never needed to throw much, as evidenced by his 4-for-5 night for 48 yards.
Churubusco gets Central Noble on Friday, with their last loss against the Cougars coming in 2017.
Dropped Out: None
Others Considered: Lakeland, DeKalb
