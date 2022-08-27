MISHAWAKA — Lydia Andrews just entered her sophomore year at Bethel University.
If her name sounds familiar at all, it should, because Andrews was an important piece of the puzzle as a freshman when the Central Noble girls basketball team won a state championship in 2018 and was an integral part on the Cougar teams in the years following.
Not only was she a basketball player, but Andrews was a three-sport athlete while with the Cougars. She also ran track and played volleyball.
Fast forward four years, and Andrews is now playing for the Pilots women’s basketball program, where she played this past season on the reserve squad.
But that’s not all, as Andrews was once again a multi-sport athlete last academic year, taking up a sport that only 34 high schools in Indiana played at the varsity level last spring and is not sanctioned by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
That sport is lacrosse.
How Andrews ended up on the team is quite simple, as she joined this past spring after being convinced by her basketball teammate, Halle Shipp, who also does both.
“Our lacrosse team was a little bit low on numbers,” Andrews said. “So they usually try and get players from other athletic teams first if they can, and my teammate asked us and I was like, ‘Yeah, why not?’”
One big issue, however, was that Andrews knew nothing about lacrosse.
She had never watched a game (let alone played one), nor did she know any of the rules or even the basic concepts.
“To be completely honest,” Andrews said, “They offered us some scholarship money, so that definitely made me want to do it more. But also, when Halle had told us about it, I looked it up and figured out what it was, and I always thought it would be cool because it’s different and was a change from basketball, like a little bit of a break from it.”
While Andrews said that while lacrosse is a much more different sport, she couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the two, such as playing man-to-man and zone defenses just like in basketball.
The first game was a little overwhelming for her, because due how the basketball and lacrosse seasons line up, those playing both sports weren’t allowed to do anything for lacrosse during the basketball season, including practice.
“We only had one practice before our first game,” Andrews said. “But our coach told us to just have fun with it and was super kind and encouraging because we definitely messed up a lot. He told us to just be able to laugh it off and we’ll figure it out.”
As a first-year defender, Andrews was not able to garner many high season totals, finishing with 22 ground balls, 19 turnovers caused and three shots on goal in 13 games.
She did, however, help the Pilots to a 7-7 record, their best season since 2017, as well as helping them to advance to its second ever and second straight Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament, getting there by beating a team Andrews said they weren’t supposed to beat in Madonna (Mich.) University.
“We didn’t know anything,” she said, “So being able to watch our hard work kind of come to fruition and making it to the conference tournament was probably my favorite experience by far. I definitely learned a lot by just putting myself out there and I felt like it was good for me being in a whole new environment and new situation with people I didn’t quite know. Looking forward, I’m just super excited to grow and learn new things about the sport.”
When asked if lacrosse was something she would keep pursuing throughout her collegiate career, Andrews responded, “Yes, 100%. The coaches were just amazing and watching them handle having two people in a college sport who’ve never played before was a truly unreal feeling.”
She added, “The whole lacrosse realm is amazing and just being able to see what that looks like was so cool. That’s something that I want to be a part of because of those reasons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.