Prep Boys Tennis
Westview wins Wawasee Super Duals
SYRACUSE — The Westview boys tennis team defeated Fairfield (4-1), Jimtown (5-0) and Wawasee (4-1) en route towards winning the Wawasee Super Duals on Saturday.
Prep Volleyball
Knights beat Warriors in four
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble (5-9) won its fifth game of the season Saturday, defeating Westview 3-1 (25-20, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18) in a nonconference contest.
The Warriors are now 2-8.
