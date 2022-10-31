Correction
In the Indiana High School Athletic Association Cross Country State Finals story on Tuesday, the print version mentioned Macey Colin as the East Noble runner having lost her shoe at the Semi-State meet. The story has been updated online to reflect that it was Chloe Gibson who lost her shoe. We apologize for the error.
