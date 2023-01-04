ANGOLA — The Angola girls basketball team improved to 6-9 Wednesday night in a 45-30 win over East Noble (3-12), their sixth straight victory over the Knights.
Kylie Caswell led the Hornets with 16 points and four rebounds and Macy Oberlin grabbed eight rebounds.
Angola stays at home to face Prairie Heights in a Steuben County and Northeast Corner Conference rivalry game Friday night, while East Noble heads to Huntington North for a Northeast 8 Conference clash.
