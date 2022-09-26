WARSAW — Everything went according to plan for the Angola volleyball team at the Warsaw Invitational this past Saturday.
Well, almost.
After starting the season and going halfway through the tournament at 19-0 overall and winning 55 sets without dropping one, Angola lost its first set in the semifinal contest against Homestead to end the streak, before losing another one to LaPorte in the championship match.
“I'll be honest, I was hoping it would happen sooner than later,” Hornets coach Lloy Ball said of the lost sets. “It was cool for awhile, but then it just kind of becomes this thing that people talk about. I don't want to lose the match of course, but I wanted to see how the girls would react after losing a set.”
Those lost sets did not affect the outcome that so many teams have faced when going up against Angola, as the Hornets defeated both the Spartans (24-26, 25-18, 15-11) and Slicers (25-20, 16-25, 15-9) in three to take home the championship trophy.
Angola won its first two matches with relative ease, defeating both Northeast Corner Conference foe West Noble (25-8, 25-8) and Plymouth (25-10, 25-13) in Pool D in straight sets.
By winning the pool, the Hornets then had to face off with Homestead (19-5 overall), a team they had swept just five days prior.
What they saw was a much more composed Spartans team, who both Ball and Homestead's coach Jessica Holtzclaw thought was due to much better serve-receiving.
"Everybody on our team serves good and we serve really good at Angola, and we didn't serve quite as well today," Ball said. "I thought (Homestead) passed the ball much better so they could have all their girls kind of in rhythm. They served a little more aggressive and had confidence on a neutral court."
On being the first team to give the Hornets a set defeat, Holtzclaw said that her team came into Saturday's contest hoping for a shot at playing them again and getting a win back, adding that her team's best just fell short to Angola.
Against the Spartans, junior Morgan Gaerte had a team-high 20 kills, along with seniors Paige Franz's 17 digs and Lindsey Call's 28 assists.
In the championship game against LaPorte (19-7 overall), Angola took the first set before the Slicers held the Hornets to their least amount of points so far this year at 16.
The 1-2 punch of Gaerte and junior Mya Ball powered the Hornets through the final set, however, as the two finished the match with 18 and 13 kills, respectively.
"We come here to hopefully either play LaPorte, Warsaw or someone that we don't normally see that we know has a great volleyball program," Ball said. "We had two quality matches today that I thought really built confidence in kids who are going to help us at different points throughout the season."
For the day, Gaerte led the team with a combined 57 kills and added 20 digs, as well as three aces against the Slicers.
Mya Ball concluded the day with a team-high nine blocks, adding 40 kills and 32 digs.
Franz led the team with a combined 55 digs and five aces, and Call was Angola's leading passer with 92 assists.
West Noble finished 0-4 for the day, losing to the Hornets, Pilgrims (25-10, 25-13), Jimtown (25-11, 21-25, 15-5) and Northfield (25-7, 25-5).
"We played some pretty tough competition," Chargers coach Kaitlin Logan said. "We started out with Angola and they're just all-around tough, a hard game to start our morning out with. We had a lot of down moments and saw some good things against Jimtown, but overall we definitely just struggled today."
