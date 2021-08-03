WATERLOO — Tim Murdock accomplished nearly all the major goals he had when he started as DeKalb baseball coach seven years ago.
A 95-74 run with the Barons will have to suffice after Murdock decided to resign as Baron coach. His resignation was accepted at the DeKalb school board meeting Monday.
“I had three goals in mind,” Murdock said. “One was to win a sectional. I wanted to win a conference championship outright, and we did that twice. I wanted to leave the incoming coach talent to work with. I wanted to leave the cupboards full. I accomplished two of those three goals.
“It’s probably time for a new voice after seven years, and this gives me a chance to spend more time with my family. I’m looking forward to focusing on just teaching.”
The Barons were 19-12 last season, and came close to getting to Murdock’s third goal, but lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to Northrop in the Class 4A sectional final at Carroll.
Murdock had 13 years total with the DeKalb baseball program, serving for six seasons as an assistant to the previous coach Chris Rhodes, now the school’s athletic director.
Murdock previously was also head coach at Eastside. He’s a 1987 DeKalb graduate and played for legendary Baron coach Bill Jones.
He brought a genuine love of the game to the job. Like most high school coaches, however, he found the staggering amount of unseen hours that come with the job to be a challenge.
“I’ll miss the Xs and Os of the game,” Murdock said. “From the time the first pitch is thrown until the last pitch is thrown, there’s not a greater joy for me than that time period.
“It’s all the extra duties and applications that lead up to the game and the postgame that really started wearing me down.”
Murdock will also miss connecting with his players.
“What I treasure the most is the countless amount of kids who stay in contact or come back and visit me after they’ve graduated,” Murdock said. “Those lifelong relationships you build with some of the kids, I’ll really miss that.”
