LIGONIER — West Noble has a new all-time leading scorer.
And his name is Austin Cripe.
No matter what Prairie Heights tried to do to defend him in a big Northeast Corner Conference matchup, Cripe was an unstoppable force Wednesday night, finishing the game with 36 points and going 15-for-16 from the free throw line.
His efforts were key especially in overtime, scoring all 13 points for the Chargers in the period for a 57-49 victory to keep West Noble (7-0 overall, 3-0 NECC) unbeaten and give the Panthers (7-1, 4-1 NECC) their first loss of the season.
“I feel like I’m running out of good things to say about him because you guys always ask about him and rightfully so,” Chargers coach Ethan Marsh said. “He’s earned it, and the cool thing was that he loves all this and appreciates it, but the first thing he said was ‘I want to get in the locker room with my guys.’ He can’t wait to celebrate this win tonight, and that’s the kind of player he is and why he’s so successful.”
Cripe’s performance gave him 1,303 career points and counting, passing Class of 1990 graduate Doug Targgart’s 1,285, who was in attendance for a post-game ceremony recognizing Cripe.
“It’s definitely humbling,” Cripe said. “Targgart was a really great player and my dad [Jack] said that he was a senior when [Targgart] was an eighth grader and they played a little bit. He said he was a really good ball player so it’s kind of an honor to be in the same realm as him.”
Steve Anspaugh, a 1969 graduate of West Noble, finished his career with 1,992 points, though two years were spent at Wawaka High School before consolidation until it became a part of the school district that’s known today.
“We didn’t do a very good job no matter what we did,” Prairie Heights coach Delmar Bontrager said of his team’s attempts to guard Cripe. “Our thought was just kind of contain him as best we could. We knew he’s a kid capable of scoring 20+ on any given night, no matter what your coverages are.”
The Panthers were down by nine midway through the second quarter, fighting their way back into the game behind senior Isaiah Malone’s team-high 16 points and senior Chase Bachelor’s 15.
The Panthers took a 43-42 lead on Bachelor’s and-one with 1:47 in regulation, but Cripe’s free throw with 4.9 seconds left sent it to overtime.
Malone fouled out on a charge with 49.9 seconds left in OT, where Cripe made all six of his free throw attempts down the stretch.
Junior Bradyn Barth added 10 points for the Chargers, followed by seniors Nevin Phares and Ayden Zavala (5 pts each) and Luke Schermerhorn’s one free throw.
In junior varsity, West Noble took a 17-2 first quarter and 34-7 halftime lead, never looking back in a 50-13 victory.
Leading the Chargers was sophomore Jordan Eash with 14 points, while freshman Leo Hare led the Panthers with seven.
Up next for West Noble is Class 1A No. 1 Blackhawk Christian in the Parkview Sports Medicine Shootout next Friday at Trine University, with tipoff scheduled for approximately 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights is off for the rest of 2022 and will be back in action Jan. 6 at Angola.
