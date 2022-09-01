GARRETT — County archrivals Garrett and DeKalb matched up on the soccer pitch Thursday night, and as almost always the case when the boys play, it was a showdown.
In the early part of the second half, it was sophomore Imanol Hernandez’s lone goal that gave the Barons the 1-0 victory, with a shot that clanged off the bottom part of the crossbar and ricocheted into the net.
“Knowing the game plan that we had and knowing the strengths that Garrett always has, we tried to counteract that and we tried to take our inline and dribble across and play one at the six, 12 or 18 on the ground” Barons coach Jarrod Bennett said. “That’s what we worked on last night specifically and that’s how we got our goal.”
DeKalb outshot the Railroaders all night long, with the Barons seemingly getting an attempted shot every couple minutes.
Railroaders coach Doug Klopfenstein said that if not for his goalie, junior Braydon Kennedy, Garrett would have been in a much tougher position.
“To be honest, 99% of it is our goalie,” Klopfenstein said. “Braydon is a quality, top-level goalie. We’re getting better defensively, but if he’s not in goal, it’s probably 6-0 or 7-0.”
Garrett had multiple chances to score, with their best chances coming off the foot of Chase Leech, once in each half. Both shots from him went off the post and stayed out.
“That second one off the corner kick, I have no idea how it didn’t go in,” Klopfenstein said. “But that’s soccer: Sometimes they go in and sometimes they don’t. Even though we ended up with a loss, it was a good night and I think we can build on this and learn from it.”
It was the fourth straight game between DeKalb and Garrett that has been decided by one goal or less. Two of those matchups resulted in ties.
“Our games with Garrett are always heated and physical,” Bennett said. “It’s a highlight of the year, and every year it could go either way. It’s a great game to be a part of, to watch. We tried to execute our plan and the certain things that we worked on to score once. A win’s a win, and that’s all we count on.”
DeKalb is now 4-1 and plays Columbia City on the road in a Northeast 8 game on Tuesday, while Garrett is 2-5 and heads to Angola for Northeast Corner Conference play.
