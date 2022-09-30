MISHAWAKA — It was just the second all-time meeting between Angola and Mishawaka Marian on Friday.
Marian (2-5 overall) has historically been a tough opponent for just about everyone it has faced, but it was the Hornets who avenged last year’s 42-0 home loss to the Knights, returning the favor with a 28-0 shutout to spoil Marian’s homecoming.
Angola’s defense was stout all night long, with the closest the Knights were able to get to the end zone in the first half was the Hornets’ 36-yard line.
“Our kids just bought in to the plan,” Hornets coach Andy Thomas said. “They pursued well and take a lot of pride in it.”
In fact, defense for both teams was the story line the first half, with the Hornets leading just 7-0.
The lone touchdown was from a 12-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Tyler Call to junior receiver Lane King at the 10:36 mark of the second quarter, made possible after a 51-yard run by senior Andre Tagliaferri closed the first quarter.
“What I like most about them is that they’re leaders,” Thomas said of Call, King and Tagliaferri. “Tyler is 100 percent invested in our offense and knows what to call, how to run and execute it and he’s doing a great job with it. And Andre is one of the most explosive kids that we’ve ever had and he’s just a great football player. They’re team-first guys this year.”
With defense as the star for the large part of the game, Angola’s offense tacked on another score on a nine-yard touchdown run by Call with 8:10 to go in the third.
Then, following a fumble recovery from senior defensive lineman Jack Archbold, the Hornets capitalized yet again on the ground, with Call scoring from 19 yards out.
The Knights had eight downs to get points on the board with under two minutes to go, the latter four downs coming from 1st and Goal at the five-yard line following a roughing the passer, but the Hornets held their ground and got the stop each time.
“We had a great week of practice and it showed here tonight,” Thomas said. “We played well in all three phases of the game and we just played hard. We turned the ball over two times in the first half and that really hurt us. But we were able to overcome that and we’re just very proud of our kids and our coaches.”
The Hornets (5-2) will be at Garrett next Friday for each team’s final game of the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division.
(0) comments
