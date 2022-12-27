KENDALLVILLE — In the morning session of the annual Max Platt Holiday Tournament at East Noble on Tuesday, the host Knights and the John Glenn Falcons won their respective semifinal games to play each other in the championship for the third straight year.
The Knights defeated Garrett 49-41 to earn their first win of the year (1-6 before championship) and the Falcons (4-4) beat Fremont 55-38.
In the first game, East Noble controlled the Railroaders early, racing out to a 8-0 lead on 3-pointers from senior Owen Ritchie (17 points) and junior Mason Hankins (6 pts) and a layup from senior Hunter Kline (12 pts).
Senior Konner DeWitt (15 pts) got Garrett on the scoreboard at the 5:42 mark and Drayton Myers (5 pts) added a score at 3:19, but the Knights controlled much of the quarter to take a 19-6 lead.
The Railroaders held East Noble scoreless in the second, but could only muster six points themselves, four from sophomore Parker Reed (6 pts), to trail by seven at the break.
Hankins broke the scoring drought for East Noble, dating back to 30 seconds left in the first, with a three 17 seconds into the second half. The Railroaders, however, stayed close throughout the quarter, cutting their deficit to just five, 34-29 at the end of three.
Myers would cut it to just two with a 3-pointer to open the fourth, though the two teams would trade baskets until the Knights scored eight of the final 11 points to hold off Garrett. Junior Owen VanGessel also finished in double figures with 10 points for the Knights.
In the second game, Fremont senior Ethan Bontrager was hot to start the game, hitting four 3-pointers to get the Eagles a 16-14 first quarter lead.
From there, things started going south, with John Glenn holding Fremont scoreless in the second quarter and to just six points in the third to take 25-16 and 39-22 leads.
The Eagles scored 16 in the fourth, but it was already too late, as the Falcons still had answers for Fremont's scoring attack to maintain their already sizeable lead.
John Glenn was led by senior Brycen Hannah with 14 points.
