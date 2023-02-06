ELKHART — For the first time since Alayna Geiger did it in the 100 yard breaststroke in 2001 and 2002, the Angola girls swimming team is sending an individual to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals.
This past weekend featured Angola, DeKalb, Eastside and East Noble teams and a Fremont individual at the IHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving Sectionals at Elkhart Health & Aquatics for a chance to qualify for the State Finals at the Indiana University Natatorium on IUPUI’s campus.
Hornet sophomore Ella Sears was the lone girl from the area to qualify, placing fourth in the 50 yard freestyle with a state standard time of 24.04 seconds.
“Right before, I was very, very nervous,” Sears said. “I did not get much sleep last night because I was so nervous about this meet. Right after, I was kind of shocked at first but I was also a little disappointed because I really wanted to break 24, and I’m just excited I have another chance to break it at state.”
It was the fourth time this season that Sears has broken the school record in the event. She broke it two nights earlier in 24.29, before beating the state standard of 24.09 seconds in the finals.
“That has been one of her goals beginning here, was to get to that state meet and make the cut,” Angola coach Brian Miller said. “She’s worked really hard and it was awesome to see her accomplish that today.”
The Hornets had the area’s best finish, placing fifth for the second straight year with 178 points, in a sectional that is typically dominated by teams to the west. Concord won the sectional for the third straight year with 499 points, followed by Northridge (398 points), Wawasee (308 points) and Goshen (205 points).
“Obviously our sectional is very deep,” Miller said. “You’ve got those top three with Wawasee, Northridge and Concord and then the bigger schools in Goshen and Elkhart. But it’s nice because they are paying attention to us; we’ve got some quality swimmers and they’ve got to kind of pay attention to what Angola is going to do as well.”
Eight school records for the Hornets were broken across five events, the first of which was the 200 medley relay, set by Sears, junior Frances Krebs, and twin sophomores Brooke and Taylor Shelburne, on Thursday in 1:58.13, before breaking it again Saturday in 1:56.91.
In the 500 prelims, Brooke Shelburne set the school record at 5:36.44, before her sister Taylor broke it by five seconds (5:31.37) two heats later. The two were eighth (5:44.13) and fifth (5:33.49) in the finals respectively.
Sears followed her teammates with her third record, this time in the 100 backstroke, in a preliminary time of 59.08 seconds. She was disqualified in the finals for false starting, due to her excitement of going to state in the 50 free.
“Thursday night, I swam a 59.08 and I thought I could swim a 58 tonight because I had a really good split in the medley relay,” Sears said. “I was really hoping for it and then I think I was just really excited.”
The Hornets capped the day off by breaking the school record in the 400 free relay once again with the team of Sears, Krebs and the Shelburne sisters, racing to fourth in 3:50.93 and shattering their prelims time by nearly nine seconds.
“They did really well,” Miller said of his team’s overall performance. “We taper towards sectionals and they did really, really good. I’m proud of all the girls that competed for us this weekend.”
East Noble was the area’s next best team, a distant eighth in the standings with 100 points behind NorthWood and Elkhart’s 172 each, with DeKalb behind them at 46 points and Eastside in 10th at 41.
“They did a really good job,” Knights coach Meredith Eakins said. “We had quite a few back today, I would say more than we’ve had in the past few years, so that was encouraging.”
Senior Khloe Pankop was the lone individual in a championship finals for East Noble, taking eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.98, besting her prelim time by three-tenths of a second.
She was 14th overall (28.70) in the 50 freestyle in her other individual event Saturday.
“Khloe’s goal was to get in the top eight in the breaststroke, and she squeaked in there Thursday and dropped some more time tonight,” Eakins said. “So that was good to see.”
Pankop was also in the 200 medley relay with senior Sydney Burke, junior Rylee David and Amelia VanGessel, finishing seventh in 2:09.09.
The team of senior Gracie Marzion, sophomore Naomi Schroeder, junior Meagan Kabrich and Pankop were eighth in the 200 free relay at 1:55.92, as well as the lineup of Burke, Kabrich, David in VanGessel placing eighth (4:13.31) in the 400 free relay.
In other individual events, VanGessel was 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:11.08) and 13th in the 200 individual medley (2:35.65), David was 14th in the 100 butterfly (1:15.80) and 16th in the 200 freestyle (2:18.53) and Burke was 15th in the 100 backstroke (1:14.74).
“We had a lot of seniors this year,” Eakins said. “So we’ve had some really good leadership, ups and downs on the meets as far as wins and losses, but overall, a lot of them picked up where they left off last year as far as times and then continued to drop. Overall, we had a really good season.”
For the Barons, the 200 medley relay team of junior Arabella Rogers, senior Layla Cuautle, sophomore Fionna Edwards and junior Alexis Shipe was ninth in 2:14.81 and the same four would place ninth in the 200 free relay in 1:56.69.
“We’ve been working all season to break two minutes in our 200 free relay, which we did today,” first-year Barons coach Mallory Jarrett said. “And our senior Layla, broke her 50 time. She was gunning for under 29, which she made today.”
Rogers competed in two individual events, the 200 IM where she was 16th (2:41.09), and the 100 backstroke where she was 13th (1:14.04).
Cuautle’s only individual event of the day was the 100 breaststroke, placing 13th in a time of 1:21.09, and Edwards swam in the 100 butterfly, finishing 16th (1:21.37).
“The season was awesome,” Jarrett said. “I was really grateful to have such a great group of kids and they all did so amazing and exceeded my expectations of how this was gonna go. It took some time to get used to it and it was an adjustment from going from swimmer to coach but it went really well.”
Eastside’s team of senior Madison Rohm, junior Chloe Buss, junior Laney Millay and senior Morgyn Willibey set school records in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays in the finals.
In the medley relay, the girls improved from their Thursday preliminary time of 2:29.84 to finish in 2:23.46 and placed 10th.
In the freestyle relay, the four set the school record at 2:03.97 on Thursday, then broke it again Saturday in a time of 2:02.03. They were also 10th in that race.
All four girls each had two individual races over the weekend as well, with Buss recording the team’s best finish, finishing third (1:00.05) in the first heat of the 100 free to place 11th overall. She then placed 15th (6:11.56) in the 500 free in her second of three straight events.
Buss set school records in both events, swimming a 6:00.55 in the 500 prelims Thursday night.
“Chloe was in back-to-back-to-back events,” Blazers coach Abby Scoville said. “So she was exhausted but honestly, even being exhausted, she’d be the kid that can make it.”
Rohm placed fourth (1:13.51) in the first heat of the 100 butterfly and was 12th overall. In the 200 free on Thursday, she was 17th in 2:17.62.
Neither Millay or Willibey advanced past the prelims in their individual events. Millay was 24th (3:00.11) in the 200 free and 26th in the 100 breaststroke, while Willibey was 27th in the 500 free (7:28.26) and 100 breaststroke (1:47.15). Both of Millay’s times were personal bests and Willibey set her best in the 500.
“It was a very good weekend,” Scoville said. “I’m very proud of all of them and it makes me sad, I cried a little bit but that’s okay. We have two girls who are leaving, Madison and Morgan, and they’re good swimmers. They’re all good swimmers.”
Fremont’s lone swimmer, freshman Emery Laughlin, competed in two events in the preliminaries Thursday, placing 23rd in the 100 free (1:12.02), and was disqualified in the 100 breaststroke.
