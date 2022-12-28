MISHAWAKA — The East Noble girls wrestling team had a very successful day at the Sarah Hildebrandt Invitational at Penn High School on Wednesday.
The Knights led the area in team performance, placing fifth out of 56 competing schools with 105 points, while other area teams charted strong placements with their individuals.
The meet was won by the host Kingsmen with 203 points, with Columbia City a distant second with 118. East Noble was just a point off of tying for third with Merrillville and Tri-County.
Other area team placements were Lakeland in a three-way tie for 17th with Wabash and Warsaw at 41 points, Angola in 22nd with 39, Central Noble in 25th with 32 and DeKalb in 42nd with 13 points.
Kyleigh Honaker had the area’s best individual finish of the event, taking runner-up for the Knights in the 106 pound class after winning the “A” half of the bracket.
Honaker won all three of her preliminary matches, pinning Hobart’s Joanna Cantu (5:08), South Bend Washington’s Janiyah Brooks (1:30) and Western’s Genesis Johnson (3:15), but lost to Libby Dowty of Indian Creek in the championship match by an 8-3 decision.
Kahmya Ball was third for East Noble at 126 pounds, pinning Western’s Brynley Erb (3:30) and Illiana Christian’s Amy Bosman (0:40) before being pinned in the first place match of the “B” bracket by Frontier’s Campbell Pekny (3:26). She took third in the class after defeating Tri-County Isabella Dominguez by fall in 3:04.
Michie Richards was fourth at 132 pounds for the Knights. She picked up three straight pins over Benton Central’s Ryker Cooley (1:58), Portage’s JaLynn Parker (0:18) and Cowan’s Emma Jones (3:45), but was pinned in her last two matches by Indian Creek’s Phoebe Dowty (1:10) and Clinton Prairie’s Shelby Luper (1:22).
Kaitlyn Leighty was sixth for East Noble at 182 pounds, winning a consolation semifinal match over Portage’s Deanna Robinson by fall in 1:43.
Danika Handshoe represented the Knights in fourth of the 120 “B” bracket, pinning Frontier’s Addy Preston (2:55) and Wawasee’s Ciara Rodriguez (2:00) and was pinned by Columbia City’s Alexes Spaulding (2:49) and lost by an 8-5 decision to Hobart’s Maddie Lams in the semifinal and third-place matches.
Angola’s Nevaeh Wilson was one of the area’s top finishers on the day, placing third at 120 pounds. She pinned Carroll’s Victoria Eviston (0:39), Warsaw’s Kynna Yoder (1:25) and Rensselaer Central’s Delaney Koebcke (3:55).
She lost to Boone Grove’s Madison Sims in a 7-6 decision in the first place match of the “A” bracket but recovered with a pinfall over Lakeland’s Kylee Waldron in 3:12 in the placement match.
Waldron picked up wins over South Bend Riley’s Karis Johnson (Fall, 0:37), Bishop Chatard’s Maggie Rushenberg (Fall, 0:49) and Hobart’s Lams (Fall, 2:57), before getting pinned by Columbia City’s Spaulding in the first place match of the “B” bracket.
DeKalb’s Briar Hartleroad was fifth at 170 as the lone Baron, losing a first-round match to Benton Central’s Arianna Arredondo (Fall, 0:14) before winning the rest of the day, pinning Rensselaer Central’s Michelle Aguilar (0:53), Andrean’s Rosie Yurechko (1:29) and Fort Wayne North Side’s Kera Parke (0:27).
Central Noble’s Brianna Lackey was fourth in the same bracket, earning two byes to the semifinals but losing both of her matches to Arredondo (Fall, 0:44) and Columbia’s City’s Bralynn Leazier (Fall, 4:26).
Naomi Leffers was 4-1 for the day to finish fifth for the Cougars in the 145 pound “A” bracket, opening the day with a pin over North Miami’s Addison Tinney in 22 seconds, before getting pinned by Wawasee’s Kenidi Nine (1:18) in her next match.
She won her final three matches with pins over Angola’s Lana Keller (1:25), Hobart’s Summer Crownover (0:39) and Penn’s Morgan Xouris (1:19).
Emily Golliff was fourth for Angola in the 113 “A” bracket, pinning Benton Central’s Bailey Porter (5:38) and Indian Creek’s Chelsea Guernsey (3:23), but lost to Boone Grove’s Oliva Rayson by technical fall (15-0) and Benton Central’s Tatianna Williams (Fall, 0:30) in her final two matches.
Lakeland’s Angelina Clay took fifth at 106 pounds in the “A” bracket, pinning Portage’s Lailah Cerros (1:11), Rensselaer Central’s Madalynn Simmons (0:59), South Bend Riley’s Semaca Ziegart (1:35) and Cerros again in the fifth-place match (1:52). Her only loss of the day came in the second round to Elkhart’s Genesis Ramirez in a 2-0 decision.
Ellie Clevenger was seventh at 182 pounds, getting pinned by Alexandria’s Leila Thomas (2:42) and Western’s Kylie Miller (4:48), before pinning Portage’s Robinson in 40 seconds in the placement match.
The next big event for area teams is the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Jay County Regional on Jan. 6, 2023 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.