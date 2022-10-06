Week 7 of the high school football season has come and gone, and we are really getting down to the wire now.
Last week, I was impressed by the fortitude of some teams that picked up victories to put themselves in a place to finish the season strong, while others I’ve noticed are just trying to get to the end of the season already.
That’s reflected in my rankings this week, as once again we see some shuffling based on just how topsy-turvy this year has been.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
No. 1 Angola Hornets
Last week: 1
Record: 5-2
Last Friday’s result: 28-0 win over Mishawaka Marian
This Friday’s opponent: at Garrett
If you have told me in the preseason that the Hornets could be 7-2 heading into sectionals, I would have called you crazy considering how competitive the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division appeared to be.
But the Hornets are just two victories from doing so after a 28-0 shutout against Mishawaka Marian, holding the Knights to just 138 total yards.
Andre Tagliaferri did what he normally does, carrying the ball 12 times for 113 yards and a touchdown, adding three catches for 63 yards.
Senior quarterback Tyler Call was responsible for three touchdowns, two on the ground and one on a pass to Lane King for a score.
The Hornets face a Garrett team Friday who just won its first game of the season over Fairfield last week.
Barring an upset, the Hornets should clinch the conference division title.
No. 2 Eastside Blazers
Last week: 2
Record: 5-2
Last Friday’s result: 62-8 win over Fremont
This Friday’s opponent: at Central Noble
Last Friday, the Blazers put up more points than anyone else against Fremont all season, as well as the most points Eastside has scored all year.
The ground game worked to perfection again last Friday, as Eastside scored seven...yes, seven rushing touchdowns.
Dax Holman paced the team with three scores, while freshman Linkin Carter had two and Connor Mutzfeld and quarterback Carsen Jacobs each had one.
Jacobs also threw for two scores, one a nine-yard pass to Carson Days, and the second a 52-yard bomb to Dackotia Reed.
It’s been a relatively easy three weeks for the Blazers with victories over Garrett, Prairie Heights and the Eagles, three teams who have a combined record of 4-17 and are all at or near the bottom of the conference.
Friday night, Eastside has a chance of clinching the NECC Small Division championship for the fourth year in a row with a win at the 2-5 Central Noble Cougars.
No. 3 West Noble Chargers
Last week: 4
Record: 6-1
Last Friday’s result: 7-6 win over Lakeland
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Churubusco
Either Lakeland is much better than its 3-4 record shows or the Chargers really struggled to put away the Lakers last Friday.
What saved West Noble from losing to the Lakers was most certainly its defense, who stopped Lakeland from potentially winning on a 2-point conversion attempt with 23 seconds left in the game.
Kudos to Chargers QB Drew Yates, who scored the lone touchdown on a 1-yard plunge for West Noble, and kicker Erik Murillo, who made the ensuing extra point midway through the second quarter.
The Chargers face one of their toughest tasks of the season on Friday, when they host the next team on this list for senior night.
No. 4 Churubusco Eagles
Last week: 5
Record: 5-2
Last Friday’s result: 42-0 win over Central Noble
This Friday’s opponent: at West Noble
The Eagles picked up their fourth shutout in five games with another blowout victory, this time over Central Noble.
Four touchdowns were scored on the ground as Riley Buroff (12 carries, 88 yards), Wyatt Marks (18 carries, 160 yards), Bryce Lawrence (1 carry, 39 yards) and Kameron Rinker (5 carries, 35 yards) each found the end zone.
Buroff was also 6-for-12 passing and threw for two touchdowns to Cullen Blake and Ethan Smith for eight and 12 yards, respectively.
At 5-2, the Eagles look as strong as ever with the season winding down, but as mentioned with the Chargers, Churubusco faces a tough task Friday.
No. 5 East Noble Knights
Last week: 3
Record: 3-4
Last Friday’s result: 42-19 loss to Columbia City
This Friday’s opponent: at New Haven
When evaluating how East Noble’s season has been this year, it doesn’t take a genius to acknowledge just how touch the schedule has been for the Knights.
Three of their four losses (Class 4A No. 3 Northwood, Class 3A No. 3 Norwell and just last week, Class 4A No. 12 Columbia City) have been to state-ranked teams. Their other one was to a currently 5-2 Leo squad.
Against Columbia City last Friday, East Noble is actually the team that has scored the second-most points on them all season at 19, but it still wasn’t enough as the Eagles average 38 points a game.
Quarterback Zander Brazel was 13-for-23 passing with 136 yards and two touchdowns, one to Alex Brennan (2 catches, 45 yards) and the other to Keegan Corbin (8 catches, 78 yards), while Dylan Krehl (5 carries, 87 yards) scored on the ground.
Regardless of the feat the Knights accomplished against Columbia City, however, the Knights fall two spots in the rankings heading into a trip to New Haven.
Dropped Out: None
Others Considered: Lakeland
