Prep Football
Eagles top Fairfield in regular season finale
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco ended the regular season with a 35-14 victory over Fairfield on Friday night.
Riley Buroff had three touchdown passes, including two to Kameron Rinker, and Wyatt Marks had 26 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles (7-2). Ethan Smith rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown and Buroff also threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Gaff.
Cullen Blake and Bentley Kilgore each had 11 total tackles to lead the Churubusco defense. Gaff also had an interception, and Angelo Ianucilli had a quarterback sack. The Eagles held the Falcons (5-4) to 154 yards of total offense.
College Triathlon
Trine women second in West Regional Qualifier
STOCKTON, Mo. — Trine University’s women’s triathlon team was second to North Central (Ill.) in the USA Triathlon West Regional Qualifier on Saturday.
Thunder senior Amira Faulkner was regional runner-up in 1 hour, 10 minutes, 5 seconds. Senior teammate Alli Smith was a little over a second back in third place at 1:11.08.
Freshman Grace Huisman was sixth for Trine in 1:13:05, and Fremont sophomore Katie Berlew was eighth in 1:15:00. The Thunder also had Samantha Weaver in 13th in 1:19:28, Summer South in 19th in 1:22:26 and Rebecca Schaffner in 26th place in 1:27:28.
College Golf
Trine men secure NCAA qualifier tourney bid; Civanich named MIAA MVP
WYOMING, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team finished third in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fall Championship Friday and Saturday at L.E. Kaufman Golf Club and finished second overall in the fall conference standings to secure a spot in the MIAA’s NCAA Automatic Qualifier Tournament in the spring.
The Thunder finished a shot behind second-place Adrian, 604-605. Fall MIAA champion Hope won the 36-hole tournament with 596.
Mark Civanich was second with 140 (71-69) and Mitch Lowney was tied for sixth with 149 (74-75) to lead Trine. The Thunder also had Kyler Rod with 155 (79-76), Carter Schnipke with 161 (82-79) and Charlie Eriksen with 166 (86-80).
Carter Rang and Mitch Blank played as individuals for the Thunder. Rang placed 20th with 158 (81-77), and Blank had 169 (89-80).
Hope won the MIAA regular season title by 42 shots over second-place Trine, 1,786-1,828. Four conference jamborees and last weekend Fall Championships were played in this fall conference season. Third-place Adrian and fourth-place Calvin will also play for the MIAA’s automatic bid in the NCAA Division III Championships in the spring.
Civanich was named MIAA Most Valuable Player. The junior from Valparaiso had the conference’s lowest average this fall at 71.67 strokes per round. Hope’s Seth Almquist was second with a 74 average.
Lowney and Rod were selected Second Team All-MIAA. Lowney also received the MIAA’s Sportsmanship Award and earned some kind of All-MIAA honors in all four years playing golf for Trine.
College Cross Country
Trine teams fare well in Inter-Regional Rumble
OBERLIN, Ohio — Trine University’s women’s team was fourth out of 32 schools and the Thunder men were sixth out of 32 schools in the Inter-Regional Rumble Saturday hosted by Oberlin College.
In the women’s meet, sophomore Lydia Randolph led the Thunder in third place with a 6-kilometer time of 22 minutes, 9 seconds.
Junior Carol Haldeman was 20th for Trine at 22:57.4, and senior Brianna Medcalf ran a season-best 23:11.2 and placed 28th. Ana Parker was 48th in 23:30.2, and senior Chloe Brittain was the No. 5 Trine runner, finishing in 24:08.
In the men’s meet, senior and East Noble graduate Noah Acker led Trine in 14th place in an 8-kilometer time of 25:36.4, which is four seconds off a career-best time.
Trine junior Zachary Brickler ran a career best 26:00.2 and placed 35th. The Thunder also had Joseph Packard in 48th at 26:13.6, Churubusco graduate Eli Lantz in 61st in a PR of 26:23.5, and senior Holden Martin in 75th place in 26:36.7.
College Soccer
Thunder best Albion on Senior Day
ANGOLA — Trine University got a pair of late second-half goals to rally for a 2-1 win over visiting Albion College on Saturday.
With the win, Trine improved to 7-4-2 overall, 2-1-1 MIAA. The Britons dropped to 5-6-2, 1-2-1.
After surrendering a first-half goal, the Thunder tied it in the 76th minute on a Braden Estep goal. Then Joey Donovan found Luke Kearns on the far side and the sophomore from Dearborn, Mich. found the back of the net from an incredible angle to give the Thunder their winning marker.
Trine senior goalkeeper Aidan McGonagle got the win in net with a pair of saves.
Seniors Colin Nicoski, Ethan Pendry, Jared Cromwell and Kyle Russell were honored prior to the contest.
The Thunder host Hope College Wednesday at 4 p.m.
On Monday of this week, Kearns was named the MIAA men’s soccer defensive athlete of the week. The sophomore defender from Dearborn, Mich., provided solid defensive leadership and also scored a goal in the Thunder’s 3-1 win at Olivet last Tuesday.
Trine women lose at Calvin, 1-0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s soccer team lost to NCAA Division III nationally-ranked Calvin 1-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match on Saturday night.
Emma Thompson scored the lone goal in the match for Knights in just under 14 minutes left. Calvin outshot the Thunder 22-7 and lead the MIAA at 5-0-1. The Knights are 13-0-1 overall.
Sophie Aschemeier made five saves in goal for Trine (8-4-2, 3-1-1 MIAA).
College Volleyball
Thunder women fall to Rose-Hulman
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s volleyball team lost to Rose-Hulman 26-24, 25-21, 25-20 Saturday afternoon at Hershey Hall.
Francesca Queary had 10 kills and five block assists for the Thunder (10-10). Olivia Jolliffe had eight digs, six kills and six block assists. Kailee Cornell had 20 assists and an ace, Rachel Campbell had 14 digs, and Catherine Dobies had 13 digs.
College Rugby
Trine men fall to Ferris State
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s rugby team had a late rally fall short in a 44-33 loss to Ferris State (Mich.) Saturday evening at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Brian Tippman, Connor Kissinger, Sean Gaston, Seth Lemke and Rex Chapman scored tries for the Thunder. Tippman was 4-of-5 on conversions.
Middle School Volleyball
PH, Cougars split 6th grade matches
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble’s sixth grade volleyball teams ended their seasons last Tuesday at Prairie Heights.
The Panthers won the “A” match 25-20, 19-25, 16-14. The Cougars won the “B” match 25-24, 20-25, 15-10.
“It has been a great season and we have seen so much improvement,” CN coach Samantha Schoeff said.
