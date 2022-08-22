The first week of high school football this season is officially in the books.
While some games turned out exactly how many “experts” and fans expected, there were some games that caught my eye as nail-biters, and others that were expected to be nail-biters, but were never close.
With that being said, those results are reflected in Week 1 of my power rankings.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 1
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: 50-24 win over Woodlan
This Friday’s opponent: at Adams Central
The Blazers had a lot to prove to show that they were still at the top of the food chain when it comes to area bragging rights.
It was a slow start for them, trailing Woodlan 8-0 midway through the first quarter. Then Eastside put up 36 straight points on the Warriors to silence any potential doubt.
The Blazer senior trio of Dax Holman, Carsen Jacobs and Briar Munsey combined for 395 rushing yards, which should scare any team that doesn’t have a solid defensive line to stop them.
Still, Woodlan has been down in past years, as the real test awaits the Blazers on Friday against Adams Central.
No. 2 East Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: 51-7 win over Plymouth
This Friday’s opponent: at NorthWood
The Knights’ victory over the Rockies on Friday was always a given considering Plymouth has a new coach after last year’s winless season, while East Noble has only lost to them once since 2016.
East Noble was so far ahead of Plymouth, in fact, that a 37-0 halftime lead for the Knights initiated the running clock to start the second half.
Like the Blazers, the Knights love to use the run, as evidenced by 253 rushing yards by juniors Michael Mosley and Tyson Reinbold and sophomores Dylan Krehl and Jacob Ramey on Friday.
Last year’s game against NorthWood was canceled because of COVID-19, and considering the fact that it’s either a high-scoring affair or a defensive showdown (as seen in 2020), Friday’s game should not disappoint.
No. 3 West Noble
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: 33-7 win over Central Noble
This Friday’s opponent: at Wawasee
My apologies to the Chargers for thinking that their game Friday against the Cougars was going to be a toss-up.
West Noble did what neither team has been able to do for several years, dominate that game from start to finish.
The brotherly duo of quarterback Drew Yates and wide receiver Xavier Yates left little to the imagination, with Drew rushing for two touchdowns while throwing for another one, a 53-yard connection with Zavier.
Look for those two to team up often this season.
Friday’s game against Wawasee writes another chapter in what has almost become a rivalry between the two teams. The series currently sits even at 4-4 dating back to 2014.
No. 4 Angola
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: 21-14 win over DeKalb
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Leo
The fireworks went up in celebratory fashion for the Hornets on Friday, as Angola was victorious in its first game on its new artificial turf field against the Barons.
While the stat line isn’t going to turn any heads, quarterback Tyler Call had 93 passing yards and two touchdowns along with 72 rushing yards and touchdown on the ground to lead the Hornets.
Angola gets to play on their home turf again this Friday against Leo, who has won the last three matchups against the Hornets.
The Lions have a new head coach and are looking for their first win of the season after blowing a 10-0 lead to Kokomo. So expect the Hornets to be challenged.
No. 5 DeKalb
Last week: 3
Record: 0-1
Last Friday’s result: 21-14 loss to Angola
This Friday’s opponent: vs. Garrett
The Barons struggled in their first game against Angola, only scoring twice behind two passing touchdowns from Tegan Irk, one to Derek Overbay and one to Xavier Bell.
With that loss, DeKalb has now lost three of its last four matchups against the Hornets.
Losing again to Angola is likely not going sit well with the Barons heading into their first game on home turf against Garrett, who was blown out by Adams Central at home.
I believe that the Barons will come into Friday’s game with their opening loss on their minds, as will Garrett after its loss.
Others considered: Prairie Heights, Fremont, Churubusco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.