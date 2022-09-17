EMMA — Last season, Westview's boys soccer team accomplished a lot en route to winning a Class 1A State Title last year.
One of those accomplishments missing from that list?
A Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship, due to a 6-2 semifinals loss against the West Noble Chargers, who later went on to win it last year.
The Warriors enacted their revenge Saturday afternoon, shutting out the Chargers 3-0 to win their second title in three years.
"We wanted to win the conference and the conference tournament," Westview coach Jamie Martin said. "We've usually done one or the other, such as tying for the conference championship last year but getting knocked out of the tourney. And we won the tourney the year before but not the conference. This year, one of our preseason goals was to make a deep run and win both, and the guys have put themselves in a great position to do just that."
Like the Warrior girls in their title game, it took a while for the boys to break into the scoring column, but when they did, it was in rapid-fire fashion.
Westview scored all three of its goals in the final 11 minutes of the first half. The first goal came on a cross by senior Mohamed Aamer from a free kick, finding the head of junior Teague Misner that he redirected into the back of the net.
Misner scored his second goal of the game from 20 yards on his own free kick at the 6:52 mark. Then, with 20 seconds left until the break, senior Brady Yoder sent a missile above West Noble goalie Christian Rodriguez's head for the third and final goal of the game.
"I love winning, but I love it when we play well too," Martin said. "And I thought we did. We kept our composure when it started to get a little chippy. It wasn't bad, but we got hit pretty hard a couple times, jumped back up and went back out to play. That's what I'm trying to get these guys to do. Don't worry about the refs or the other team and just play Westview soccer."
The Warriors, who are currently ranked second in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Class 1A poll, are 10-1-1 and have given up a total of five goals this season, two in a tie to Northridge and three in a loss to Goshen.
All ten of their victories have been shutouts, with the Warriors outscoring opponents 76-0 in those games.
Westview resumes conference play tonight at Central Noble, whereas West Noble (6-6) heads to Prairie Heights for NECC play tonight as well.
